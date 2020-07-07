Log in
Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/07/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will announce its 2020 second quarter earnings after the market closes Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, to discuss the company’s financial results.

Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” heading. Select “Events & Presentations,” and click “Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call.” Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. A replay of the broadcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the webcast.

To ask a question during the live broadcast or listen without Internet access, call 866-544-7741 from within the United States; the number for international callers is 724-498-4407. Enter the passcode 1479285 when prompted.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.28 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 901 M - -
Net income 2020 223 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 3 681 M 3 681 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 944
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BLACK HILLS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Black Hills Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK HILLS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 71,00 $
Last Close Price 58,66 $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linden R. Evans President, CEO, COO & Director
Richard W. Kinzley CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Scott A. Buchholz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John B. Vering Lead Independent Director
Steven Richard Mills Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK HILLS CORPORATION-25.31%3 681
ORSTED A/S15.09%50 556
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.87%40 240
SEMPRA ENERGY-20.48%35 237
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.03%31 299
ENGIE-20.80%31 123
