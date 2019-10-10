Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Hills Corporation    BKH

BLACK HILLS CORPORATION

(BKH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Black Hills : Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

RAPID CITY, South Dakota - Oct. 8, 2019 - Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will announce its 2019 third quarter earnings after the market closes Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to discuss the company's financial results.

Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the 'Investor Relations' heading. Select 'Events & Presentations,' and click 'Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call.' Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. A replay of the broadcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the webcast.

To ask a question during the live broadcast or listen without Internet access, call 866-544-7741 from within the United States; the number for international callers is 724-498-4407. Enter the passcode 2656679 when prompted.

Tags:news

Disclaimer

Black Hills Corporation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 18:50:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACK HILLS CORPORATION
02:51pBLACK HILLS : Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
PU
10/08Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conferenc..
GL
10/04BLACK HILLS CORP /SD/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
10/01BLACK HILLS CORP /SD/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
09/26Black Hills Corp. Announces Pricing of $700 Million Debt Offering
GL
08/16BLACK HILLS CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06BLACK HILLS : SD/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/05Utilities Down, But Sector Cushioned by Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundu..
DJ
08/05BLACK HILLS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05BLACK HILLS CORP /SD/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 901 M
EBIT 2019 424 M
Net income 2019 211 M
Debt 2019 3 389 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,22x
EV / Sales2020 4,12x
Capitalization 4 638 M
Chart BLACK HILLS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Black Hills Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK HILLS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 77,57  $
Last Close Price 75,96  $
Spread / Highest target 9,27%
Spread / Average Target 2,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linden R. Evans President, CEO, COO & Director
David R. Emery Executive Chairman
Richard W. Kinzley CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Scott A. Buchholz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Zeller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK HILLS CORPORATION20.36%4 638
SEMPRA ENERGY35.54%40 260
ORSTED AS42.80%38 708
ENGIE16.05%38 482
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.05%37 388
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-31.86%31 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group