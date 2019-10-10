Black Hills : Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

RAPID CITY, South Dakota - Oct. 8, 2019 - Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will announce its 2019 third quarter earnings after the market closes Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to discuss the company's financial results.

Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the 'Investor Relations' heading. Select 'Events & Presentations,' and click 'Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call.' Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. A replay of the broadcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the webcast.

To ask a question during the live broadcast or listen without Internet access, call 866-544-7741 from within the United States; the number for international callers is 724-498-4407. Enter the passcode 2656679 when prompted.

