BKI LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Black Knight Inc.

0
11/07/2019 | 07:43pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Black Knight Inc. ("Black Knight" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKI) resulting from allegations that Black Knight might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased Black Knight securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Black Knight Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On November 6, 2019, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. ("PennyMac"),  announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Black Knight, "alleging that Black Knight . . . uses its market-dominating LoanSphere® MSP mortgage loan servicing system to engage in unfair business tactics that both entrap its licensees and create barriers to entry that stifle competition." 

PennyMac's press release specified that "[t]he lawsuit alleges that Black Knight violated the federal Sherman Act, the California Cartwright Act and California's Unfair Competition Law and engaged in unfair competition under common law" and that PennyMac "seeks, among other relief, to preliminarily and permanently enjoin Black Knight's wrongful practices, and seeks the recovery of actual and statutory damages."

On this news, Black Knight's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 6, 2019.

If you purchased Black Knight securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/blackknightinc-bki-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-215/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

© PRNewswire 2019
