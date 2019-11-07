Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Knight, Inc.    BKI

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLACK KNIGHT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Black Knight, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:02pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) on behalf of Black Knight stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Black Knight has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 6, 2019, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (“PennyMac”) announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Black Knight, alleging that the Company “entraps its mortgage lending customers by encouraging them to invest substantial resources to supplement Black Knight’s antiquated MSP product” and “exploits customers’ reluctance to leave by repeatedly forcing subsequent price increases onto its customers without any improvements or innovations to its product.” Additionally, PennyMac claims that Black Knight failed to properly disclose to investors the imminent loss of a significant customer following PennyMac’s May 2019 notice of its nonrenewal of Black Knight’s LoanSphere® MSP.

On this news, Black Knight’s stock price fell $4.69, or 7.5%, to close at $57.65 on November 6, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Black Knight shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
09:02pBLACK KNIGHT ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Black Knight, ..
BU
08:06pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Bla..
BU
07:43pBKI LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Black Knigh..
PR
05:40pBLACK KNIGHT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
01:52pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
10:31aRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Black Kni..
BU
09:01aBLACK KNIGHT : Launches Paragon Connect, a Unique Mobile Solution Optimized for ..
PR
11/06BKI LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Black Knigh..
BU
11/06BLACK KNIGHT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06BLACK KNIGHT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 179 M
EBIT 2019 443 M
Net income 2019 162 M
Debt 2019 1 488 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,8x
P/E ratio 2020 37,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,48x
EV / Sales2020 7,89x
Capitalization 8 502 M
Chart BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Knight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 66,42  $
Last Close Price 57,65  $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Nackashi President
William Patrick Foley Executive Chairman
Anthony Orefice Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirk T. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK KNIGHT, INC.27.94%8 502
MICROSOFT CORPORATION41.83%1 099 006
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC29.52%28 140
SYNOPSYS62.12%20 525
SPLUNK INC.17.69%19 046
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.54.55%18 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group