BLACK KNIGHT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Black Knight, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) on behalf of Black Knight stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Black Knight has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 6, 2019, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (“PennyMac”) announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Black Knight, alleging that the Company “entraps its mortgage lending customers by encouraging them to invest substantial resources to supplement Black Knight’s antiquated MSP product” and “exploits customers’ reluctance to leave by repeatedly forcing subsequent price increases onto its customers without any improvements or innovations to its product.” Additionally, PennyMac claims that Black Knight failed to properly disclose to investors the imminent loss of a significant customer following PennyMac’s May 2019 notice of its nonrenewal of Black Knight’s LoanSphere® MSP.

On this news, Black Knight’s stock price fell $4.69, or 7.5%, to close at $57.65 on November 6, 2019.

