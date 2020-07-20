Log in
Black Knight : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in Upcoming Investor Conference

07/20/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 20, 2020 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2020 earnings and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

Black Knight will release second quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on August 10, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at https://investor.blackknightinc.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-407-4018 (USA) or 201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Black Knight's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2020, through August 17, 2020, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13707165.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Anthony Jabbour, Black Knight's chief executive officer, and Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Technology Services Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 20:35:19 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 178 M - -
Net income 2020 196 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 55,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 116 M 11 116 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Knight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 77,30 $
Last Close Price 71,53 $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Nackashi President
William Patrick Foley Executive Chairman
Kirk T. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Carrara Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK KNIGHT, INC.10.93%11 116
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.65%1 538 528
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.262.35%69 550
SEA LIMITED171.11%51 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.64%42 670
SPLUNK INC.33.52%31 769
