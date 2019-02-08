Black Knight : Investor Group Led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings, Bilcar, Black Knight and Thomas H. Lee Partners Completes Acquisition of Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) (the “Company”), the global leader in
commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses, and an investor
group (the “Investor Group”) led by CC Capital Partners, LLC (“CC
Capital”), Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE), Bilcar, LLC, Black
Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee
Partners, L.P. (“THL”), along with a group of other investors, today
announced the completion of the Investor Group’s previously announced
acquisition of Dun & Bradstreet.
In connection with the closing, William P. Foley II, Chairman of Cannae
Holdings and Executive Chairman of Black Knight, has been appointed
Executive Chairman of Dun & Bradstreet’s Board of Directors. Anthony
Jabbour, Black Knight’s Chief Executive Officer, was appointed Chief
Executive Officer of Dun & Bradstreet and will remain in his current
role at Black Knight. Additionally, Stephen C. Daffron, a Co-Founder of
Motive Partners and former President and Chief Executive Officer of
Interactive Data Corporation, has been appointed President of Dun &
Bradstreet.
“We are pleased to have completed this momentous transaction for the
benefit of all stakeholders and look forward to the next chapter in Dun
& Bradstreet’s storied, 177-year history,” said Chinh Chu, Senior
Managing Director and Founder of CC Capital. “With Bill, Anthony and
Stephen at the helm, we are confident that we have the best leadership
team in place to unlock the Company’s significant potential and create
tremendous value.”
“As a private company, Dun & Bradstreet is well positioned to
reinvigorate growth and I look forward to partnering with Anthony,
Stephen and the Board in my new role,” stated William P. Foley II,
Executive Chairman of Dun & Bradstreet’s Board of Directors. “Building
on the Company’s strong platform as a global leader in business
insights, I look forward to improving growth and customers’ experience,
while increasing operating efficiencies to deliver enhanced business
solutions across the world."
“Over the last two decades, members of our investor group have worked
extensively with one another, and it is a privilege to partner once
again as we solidify Dun & Bradstreet’s leadership position in trade
credit and other data analytic businesses,” added Thomas Hagerty, a
Managing Director at THL. “I am confident that with the Investor Group’s
proven track record and the leadership team’s deep expertise, the
Company is poised for continued growth and success.”
Financial advisors to the Investor Group included BofA Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as
legal advisor to the Investor Group. J.P. Morgan served as financial
advisor to Dun & Bradstreet, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
served as legal counsel.
As a result of the completion of the transaction, shares of Dun &
Bradstreet common stock ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange
(“NYSE”) prior to the opening of the NYSE today.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet, the global leader in commercial data and analytics,
enables companies around the world to improve their business
performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers
insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost,
mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of
every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and
reveal opportunity.
About CC Capital
CC Capital is a private investment firm founded in 2016 by Chinh Chu,
with a focus on investing in and operating high-quality companies for
the long term. Prior to founding CC Capital, Mr. Chu had a successful
25-year career at Blackstone and played an instrumental role in building
its Private Equity business. Over the course of his career at
Blackstone, Mr. Chu led several industry verticals for the Private
Equity group, including financial services, technology, chemicals, and
healthcare products. He served as co-chairman of the firm’s Private
Equity Investment Committee and served on the firm’s Executive
Committee. More information about CC Capital can be found at www.cc.capital.
About Cannae Holdings, Inc.
Cannae (NYSE: CNNE) is a diversified holding company with over $1
billion in book value in assets and boasts a strong track record of
investing in a diverse range of assets. Cannae holds majority and
minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including
Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System
Holding LLC. Principals at Cannae have successfully acquired over 100
companies with aggregate consideration in excess of $30 billion for
Fidelity National Financial. Inc., Cannae and related companies over the
last 20 years. More information about Cannae can be found at www.cannaeholdings.com.
About Bilcar
Bilcar is a partnership owned by William and Carol Foley. Bilcar’s
assets include various investments and business interests. Mr. Foley
will serve as our Executive Chairman of the Board after the closing of
the Merger. Mr. Foley is the Chairman of the Board of Fidelity National
Financial, Inc. (“FNF”) and Cannae Holdings, Executive Chairman of Black
Knight and Co-Chairman of FGL Holdings. Mr. Foley brings over 30 years
of experience and has demonstrated operational expertise throughout his
career. Mr. Foley and his team achieved $312 million in cost reductions,
which was 208% of the initial target of $150 million, from FNF’s
acquisition of Lender Processing Services Inc., and has achieved
approximately 1.3x targeted synergies in over 8 large transactions. He
also led the growth of FNF, which transformed into the largest title
insurance company with industry leading margins.
About Black Knight
Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software,
data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the
business processes across the homeownership life cycle.
As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier
business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals,
realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering
best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless
commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more
information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.
About Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.
Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. is a premier private equity firm investing
in growth companies, headquartered in North America, exclusively in four
industry sectors: Business & Financial Services, Consumer & Retail,
Healthcare, and Media, Information Services & Technology. Using the
firm's deep domain expertise and the internal operating capabilities of
its Strategic Resource Group, THL seeks to create deal sourcing
advantages, and to accelerate growth and improve operations in its
portfolio companies in partnership with management teams. Since its
founding in 1974, THL has raised over $25 billion of equity capital,
acquired over 140 portfolio companies and completed over 360 add-on
acquisitions which collectively represent a combined enterprise value at
the time of acquisition of over $200 billion.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as
“expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,”
“will” and other similar words or expressions.
Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors
must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the
Company’s expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such
forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current
expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, many of which the Company is unable to predict or
control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or
plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made
by the Company are not guarantees of future performance. The Company
disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to announce
publicly the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking
statements to reflect future events or developments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005268/en/