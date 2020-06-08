Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Knight, Inc.    BKI

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Knight : Joseph Otting, Former Comptroller of the Currency, Joins Black Knight Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today that Joseph M. Otting, former Comptroller of the Currency, has been elected to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

"We are extremely proud to have Joseph serve on the Black Knight Board of Directors," said Black Knight Chairman Bill Foley. "His extensive experience in both the financial services and government sectors will prove invaluable to Black Knight."

Otting was nominated for the position of Comptroller of the Currency in June 2017, confirmed by the U.S Senate, sworn in during November 2017, and served until May 29, 2020. From January 2020 through April 2020, Otting also served as Acting Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees the government-sponsored enterprises Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

Otting served as President of CIT Bank and Co-President of CIT Group from August 2015 to December 2015. Prior to this, he was President, Chief Executive Officer, and a director of OneWest Bank, N.A. from October 2010 until August 2015, at which time OneWest Bank merged with CIT Group. Before joining OneWest Bank, Otting served as a vice chairman and head of the Commercial Banking Group for U.S. Bancorp.

"Black Knight is an innovative company that offers a wealth of transformative technology and critical data to the mortgage industry," said Otting. "I have the greatest respect for Black Knight and the company's CEO, Anthony Jabbour, whom I have known for more than a decade. I look forward to serving on the Board of Directors of such a forward-thinking organization."

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:


Michelle Kersch                                      

Mitch Cohen

Black Knight, Inc.     

Black Knight, Inc.                                              

904.854.5043  

704.890.8158

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com               

mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-otting-former-comptroller-of-the-currency-joins-black-knight-board-of-directors-301071798.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
08:31aBLACK KNIGHT : Joseph Otting, Former Comptroller of the Currency, Joins Black Kn..
PR
05/29BLACK KNIGHT : ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues to Investi..
PR
05/28BLACK KNIGHT, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28BLACK KNIGHT : Announces Change to Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
05/26BLACK KNIGHT : to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference
PR
05/22BLACK KNIGHT : 4.75 Million Homeowners Now in COVID-19-Related Forbearance Plans..
PR
05/21BLACK KNIGHT'S FIRST LOOK : Past-Due Mortgages Increase by 1.6 Million in April,..
PR
05/21BLACK KNIGHT : U.S. mortgage delinquencies saw record increase in April
AQ
05/19BLACK KNIGHT INTRODUCES SCOUT : Cloud-Based Remote Property Inspection App to He..
PR
05/11BLACK KNIGHT : Announces Two Strategic Hires in Data & Analytics Business
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group