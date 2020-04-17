Black Knight: More Than 2.9 Million Homeowners Already in COVID-19-Related Forbearance Plans According to Black Knight's McDash Flash Data Set, Represents 5.5% of All Mortgages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the significant impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the U.S. mortgage market, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) has begun tracking loan-level forbearance data on a daily basis through its newly introduced McDash Flash data set. This level of detail is essential for both mortgage market participants and government entities in addressing the economic ramifications of this crisis. Leveraging Black Knight's extensive loan-level mortgage data and proprietary analytics, the company has created the high-level McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker report, which will be made available to all Black Knight MSP servicing clients and McDash loan-level performance data set contributors on a daily basis beginning next week. In addition, multiple government agencies and the government sponsored enterprises (GSEs) will be able to receive these updates as well. Deeper insights, including industry aggregate, custom reporting and daily loan-level performance data will also be offered.

"In these times, it is essential to both our industry and for the benefit of the entire U.S. economy to have a clear understanding of the magnitude of the mortgage forbearance situation," said Black Knight CEO Anthony Jabbour. "Leveraging Black Knight's extensive data, research and analytics capabilities, we are able to provide that clarity. Black Knight has the data and analytics necessary for lenders and servicers to benchmark their company's activities against the industry and use this information to make informed decisions regarding next steps."

McDash Flash Solutions are built leveraging daily loan-level dynamic mortgage servicing data. These solutions can be used to track forbearance, originations, late or delayed payments, delinquency, foreclosure, loss mitigation workouts, as well as voluntary and involuntary runoff. Like McDash Primary data, McDash Flash data is anonymous and does not contain any nonpublic personal information (NPI) or personally identifiable information (PII). For contributing servicers, however, McDash Flash data can be benchmarked and/or extrapolated for a full market picture.

As of April 16, 2020, the McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker found the following:



Fannie &

Freddie FHA & VA Other** Total Loans in Forbearance* 1,374,000 922,000 615,000 2,939,000 UPB of Loans in Forbearance ($Bil)* $303 $169 $175 $651 Share of Loans in Forbearance* 4.9% 7.6% 4.8% 5.5% Active Loan Count (Mil)* 27.9 12.1 12.9 53.0

Estimated Monthly Advances on Active Forbearance Plans



Fannie & Freddie FHA & VA Other** Total Average Monthly P&I Payment* $1,115 $903 $1,726 $1,216 Average Monthly T&I Payment* $440 $384 $557 $447 Aggregate Monthly P&I Payment* $31.1B $10.9B $22.3B $64.9B Aggregate Monthly T&I Payment* $12.3B $4.6B $7.2B $23.7B Est. Monthly P&I Advances on Active

Forbearance Plans* $1.5B $.8B $1.1B $3.6B

*Figures in this report are based on observations from Black Knight's McDash Flash data set and are extrapolated to estimate the full mortgage market **Other category includes held in portfolios, private-labeled securities, or by other entities

Charts and graphs illustrating the results Black Knight found are available at this link.

Much more detail on the impact of COVID-19 on the mortgage and real estate industries, as well as challenges and solutions relevant to individual market segments, can be found in Black Knight's special white paper, available to download for free at this link . Black Knight will continue to provide weekly McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker updates via Vision, the Black Knight blog. Those interested in staying up-to-date on industry developments are encouraged to visit the blog for more information in the coming days and weeks.

