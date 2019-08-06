Black Knight : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced that Anthony Jabbour, Black Knight's chief executive officer, and Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's chief financial officer, will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the following investor conferences:

The Wells Fargo Technology Services Conference at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, Rhode Island , on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 .

, on . The Goldman Sachs Financial Technology Conference at the Goldman Sachs Center in New York, New York on Thursday, September 5, 2019 .

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Steven Eagerton Michelle Kersch Black Knight Black Knight 904.854.3683 904.854.5043 steven.eagerton@bkfs.com michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

