Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Knight Inc    BKI

BLACK KNIGHT INC

(BKI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/06 04:00:20 pm
58.69 USD   -3.25%
05:01pBLACK KNIGHT : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
07:38aBLACK KNIGHT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aBLACK KNIGHT : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Knight : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced that Anthony Jabbour, Black Knight's chief executive officer, and Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's chief financial officer, will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the following investor conferences:

  • The Wells Fargo Technology Services Conference at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, Rhode Island, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
  • The Goldman Sachs Financial Technology Conference at the Goldman Sachs Center in New York, New York on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

About Black Knight 

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Information for Investors:  

Information for Media:



Steven Eagerton 

Michelle Kersch

Black Knight 

Black Knight

904.854.3683

904.854.5043

steven.eagerton@bkfs.com 

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knight-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-300897383.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACK KNIGHT INC
05:01pBLACK KNIGHT : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
04:14pBLACK KNIGHT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
07:38aBLACK KNIGHT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:08aBLACK KNIGHT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07:01aBLACK KNIGHT : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
08/05BLACK KNIGHT MORTGAGE MONITOR : Affordability Improves on Rate Drops, Reaches an..
PR
08/01BLACK KNIGHT : and Docutech Announce Strategic Alliance
PR
07/31BLACK KNIGHT : Launches Digital Point of Sale, an AI-Powered Solution to Streaml..
PR
07/30BLACK KNIGHT : Fidelity Bank to Implement Black Knight's Suite of Origination an..
PR
07/29BLACK KNIGHT : Extensive Property Data to Enrich Reonomy's Leading Commercial Re..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group