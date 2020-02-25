Log in
Black Knight : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/25/2020 | 09:06am EST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced that Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

  • The SunTrust Technology, Internet and Services Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
  • The Wolfe Research Fintech Forum at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York, New York on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

 

Information for Investors:

Information for Media:



Steven Eagerton       

Michelle Kersch

Black Knight         

Black Knight       

904.854.3683  

904.854.5043                                                      

steven.eagerton@bkfs.com    

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knight-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301010683.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
