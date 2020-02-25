Black Knight : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced that Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

The SunTrust Technology, Internet and Services Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 .

on . The Wolfe Research Fintech Forum at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York, New York on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 .

