Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Black Knight, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Black Knight, Inc. (“Black Knight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 6, 2019, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. ("PennyMac") filed a lawsuit against Black Knight for unfair and deceptive trade practices, alleging that Black Knight used its market dominance in mortgage loan servicing systems to entrap licensees and stifle competition. The Complaint also reveals that PennyMac gave notice that it was terminating its contract with Black Knight in May 2019. Black Knight failed to properly disclose to the market the loss of this significant customer and substantial revenue source.

On this news, Black Knight’s share price fell $4.69, or nearly 8%, to close at $57.65 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

