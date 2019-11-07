Log in
Black Knight, Inc.

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Black Knight, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/07/2019 | 01:52pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Black Knight, Inc. (“Black Knight” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BKI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (“PennyMac”) announced on November 6, 2019, that it had filed a lawsuit against Black Knight. The lawsuit alleges that “Black Knight . . . uses its market-dominating LoanSphere® MSP mortgage loan servicing system to engage in unfair business tactics that both entrap its licensees and create barriers to entry that stifle competition.” PennyMac added, “the lawsuit alleges that Black Knight violated the federal Sherman Act, the California Cartwright Act and California’s Unfair Competition Law and engaged in unfair competition under common law.” Based on these assertions, PennyMac “seeks, among other relief, to preliminarily and permanently enjoin Black Knight’s wrongful practices, and seeks the recovery of actual and statutory damages.” Based on this news, shares of Black Knight fell by more than 7.5% on the same day.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


