Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Stone Minerals, L.P.    BSM

BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.

(BSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. : Announces Update on Previously Announced Asset Sales, Declares Distribution for Common Units, and Schedules Earnings Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone,” “BSM,” or “the Company”) today announced an update on the two previously announced asset sales and declared the distribution attributable to the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, the Partnership announced the date of its second quarter 2020 earnings call.

Update on Asset Sales

On July 21, 2020, the Company closed on the previously announced sale of undivided interests across parts of Black Stone’s Delaware and Midland Basin positions for total consideration of $95.5 million, after customary closing adjustments. The effective date of the transaction was July 1, 2020. The sale of the Midland Basin interests has an effective date of May 1, 2020, and is scheduled to close on July 28, 2020. Total consideration for this transaction is anticipated to be $54.5 million after customary closing adjustments.

Proceeds from the two transactions will be used to reduce outstanding borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility. Black Stone expects total debt outstanding at the end of July 2020 to be approximately $160 million, a reduction of $234 million from the $394 million of total debt as of year-end 2019.

Common Distribution

The Board of Directors of the general partner (the “Board”) has approved a cash distribution for common units attributable to the second quarter of 2020 of $0.15 per unit. Distributions will be payable on August 21, 2020 to unitholders of record on August 14, 2020. This represents an 88% increase from the distribution attributable to the first quarter of 2020. Distribution coverage for the second quarter is expected to be approximately 2.1 times.

The increase in distributions is a result of the successful debt reduction efforts year-to-date, including proceeds from the asset sales and retained free cash flow.

Thomas L. Carter, Jr., Black Stone Minerals’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to return more cash to our unitholders this quarter through higher distributions despite the ongoing challenges facing the energy industry. Given the significant reduction in our debt over the course of this year and our strong commodity hedge position, the Board felt comfortable increasing our payout ratio. We will continue to balance our conservative focus on debt levels with the objective to deliver further distribution increases as industry conditions improve.”

Earnings Conference Call

The Partnership is scheduled to release details regarding its results for the second quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on August 3, 2020. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for August 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at www.blackstoneminerals.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is 877-447-4732 for domestic participants and 615-247-0077 for international participants. The conference ID for the call is 5654166. Call participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through September 5, 2020, at 855-859-2056 for domestic replay and 404-537-3406 for international replay. The conference ID for the replay is 5654166.

About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for stable to growing production and reserves over time, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.
04:46pBLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces Update on Previously Announced Asset Sale..
BU
06/24BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
06/11BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces Additional Shelby Trough Operational Upda..
BU
06/04BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces Asset Sales Totaling $155 million, Furthe..
BU
05/28BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Relati..
BU
05/05BLACK STONE MINERALS L P : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/05BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces Agreement with Aethon Energy to Restart D..
BU
05/05BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
05/04BLACK STONE MINERALS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Reports First Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 386 M - -
Net income 2020 179 M - -
Net Debt 2020 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,68x
Yield 2020 5,84%
Capitalization 1 348 M 1 348 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,43 $
Last Close Price 6,52 $
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Wood President & Chief Financial Officer
Carin Marcy Barth Lead Independent Director
D. Mark DeWalch Independent Director
Jerry V. Kyle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.-48.74%1 348
CNOOC LIMITED-33.72%49 070
CONOCOPHILLIPS-38.06%43 197
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-41.45%28 544
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-41.93%21 466
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.15%16 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group