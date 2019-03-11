Black Stone Minerals, L.P. : Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone Minerals,” “Black
Stone,” or “the Partnership”) today announces that 2018 tax packages,
including Schedule K-1, for common, subordinated, and preferred units of
Black Stone Minerals are now available online. The respective tax
packages may be accessed at the Tax Package Support website at www.taxpackagesupport.com/bsm.
The Partnership expects to complete mailing of the 2018 tax packages
this week. For additional information, unitholders may contact Tax
Package Support at (855) 839-3087 weekdays between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. CT.
About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.
Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas
mineral interests in the United States. The Partnership owns mineral
interests and royalty interests in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in
the continental United States. Black Stone expects that its large,
diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and
royalty interests will result in production and reserve growth, as well
as increasing distributions to its unitholders, over time.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005956/en/