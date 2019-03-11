Black Stone Minerals, L.P. : Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone Minerals,” “Black Stone,” or “the Partnership”) today announces that 2018 tax packages, including Schedule K-1, for common, subordinated, and preferred units of Black Stone Minerals are now available online. The respective tax packages may be accessed at the Tax Package Support website at www.taxpackagesupport.com/bsm. The Partnership expects to complete mailing of the 2018 tax packages this week. For additional information, unitholders may contact Tax Package Support at (855) 839-3087 weekdays between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. CT.

