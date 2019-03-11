Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Stone Minerals LP    BSM

BLACK STONE MINERALS LP

(BSM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. : Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 10:06pm EDT

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone Minerals,” “Black Stone,” or “the Partnership”) today announces that 2018 tax packages, including Schedule K-1, for common, subordinated, and preferred units of Black Stone Minerals are now available online. The respective tax packages may be accessed at the Tax Package Support website at www.taxpackagesupport.com/bsm. The Partnership expects to complete mailing of the 2018 tax packages this week. For additional information, unitholders may contact Tax Package Support at (855) 839-3087 weekdays between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. CT.

About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Partnership owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. Black Stone expects that its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests will result in production and reserve growth, as well as increasing distributions to its unitholders, over time.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACK STONE MINERALS LP
10:06pBLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available
BU
02/26BLACK STONE MINERALS LP : L.P. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
02/26BLACK STONE MINERALS LP : L.P. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Resul..
AQ
02/26BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
02/25BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results..
BU
02/07BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Declares Distribution for Common and Subordinated U..
BU
2018ANALYSIS : Positioning to Benefit within Hersha Hospitality Trust, WidePoint, Es..
AQ
2018BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Relati..
BU
2018BLACK STONE MINERALS LP : L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
2018BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 551 M
EBIT 2019 279 M
Net income 2019 224 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,83%
P/E ratio 2019 15,46
P/E ratio 2020 14,88
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,45x
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,28x
Capitalization 3 552 M
Chart BLACK STONE MINERALS LP
Duration : Period :
Black Stone Minerals LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK STONE MINERALS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,6 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Wood President & Chief Financial Officer
William G. Bardel Independent Director
Carin Marcy Barth Independent Director
D. Mark DeWalch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK STONE MINERALS LP11.82%3 552
CNOOC LTD8.72%75 457
CONOCOPHILLIPS4.94%74 224
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.88%50 140
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.17%47 004
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD8.83%32 131
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.