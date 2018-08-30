Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Stone Minerals LP    BSM

BLACK STONE MINERALS LP (BSM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Relations Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 02:15am CEST

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone Minerals”) today announces its participation at the Barclays’ 2018 Energy-Power Conference on September 5 and 6, 2018 in New York, New York. Members of management will participate in investor meetings at this event, and Jeff Wood, President and CFO, will give a presentation at 8:25 am ET on Thursday, September 6th. Presentation materials will be made available prior to the event and the presentation will be available via webcast. See the Investor Relations section of the Black Stone Minerals website for the relevant information and links.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACK STONE MINERALS LP
02:15aBLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Relati..
BU
08/09BLACK STONE MINERALS LP : L.P. Reports Record Quarterly Results and Declares Inc..
AQ
08/07BLACK STONE MINERALS LP : L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
08/07BLACK STONE MINERALS LP : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/07BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/07BLACK STONE MINERALS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Reports Record Quarterly Results and Declares Incre..
BU
07/20BLACK STONE MINERALS LP : L.P. Schedules Earnings Call for Second Quarter of 201..
AQ
07/19BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Schedules Earnings Call for Second Quarter of 2018;..
BU
06/21BLACK STONE MINERALS LP : L.P. Announces Promotion of Jeff Wood to President
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
08/12Midstream Rally Secured 
08/11Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) CEO Tom Carter on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/06Black Stone Minerals declares $0.3375 dividend 
08/06Black Stone Minerals misses by $0.05, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 486 M
EBIT 2018 220 M
Net income 2018 132 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,27%
P/E ratio 2018 22,09
P/E ratio 2019 17,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,24x
Capitalization 3 754 M
Chart BLACK STONE MINERALS LP
Duration : Period :
Black Stone Minerals LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK STONE MINERALS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,8 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Wood President & Chief Financial Officer
William G. Bardel Independent Director
Carin Marcy Barth Independent Director
D. Mark DeWalch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK STONE MINERALS LP2.79%3 754
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.26%84 647
CNOOC LTD23.17%78 754
EOG RESOURCES9.32%68 722
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.89%61 338
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.69%43 524
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.