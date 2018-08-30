Black Stone Minerals, L.P. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Relations Event

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone Minerals”) today
announces its participation at the Barclays’ 2018 Energy-Power
Conference on September 5 and 6, 2018 in New York, New York. Members of
management will participate in investor meetings at this event, and Jeff
Wood, President and CFO, will give a presentation at 8:25 am ET on
Thursday, September 6th. Presentation materials will be made
available prior to the event and the presentation will be available via
webcast. See the Investor Relations section of the Black Stone Minerals
website for the relevant information and links.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005823/en/