Black Stone Minerals, L.P. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Relations Event

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone Minerals”) today announces its participation at the Barclays’ 2018 Energy-Power Conference on September 5 and 6, 2018 in New York, New York. Members of management will participate in investor meetings at this event, and Jeff Wood, President and CFO, will give a presentation at 8:25 am ET on Thursday, September 6th. Presentation materials will be made available prior to the event and the presentation will be available via webcast. See the Investor Relations section of the Black Stone Minerals website for the relevant information and links.

