Black Stone Minerals, L.P. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Relations Events

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) ("Black Stone Minerals") today announces its participation in several upcoming investor relations events. Members of executive management will be participating in the following:

TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference – July 9, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta in Canada. Management will participate in a panel on the minerals industry and participate in one-on-one meetings.

EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 24 – August 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Management will present at the event and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

Updated presentation materials and webcast information, if any, for the aforementioned events will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Black Stone Minerals website prior to the respective event.

About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Partnership owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. The Partnership expects that its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests will result in production and reserve growth, as well as increasing quarterly distributions to its unitholders.

