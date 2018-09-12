InvestmentPitch Media Video Features Black Tusk Resources and Its Goldsmith Property near Kaslo, British Columbia - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2018) - Today's feature company is Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (FSE: 0NB) which is focused primarily on gold in British Columbia. Black Tusk has an option to acquire a one hundred percent undivided interest in the Goldsmith Property, which is located approximately 65 kilometres north of the City of Kaslo, British Columbia, in the Slocan Mining Division.

The Goldsmith Property, which lies between Poplar and Cascade Creeks, near their confluence with the Lardeau River, is comprised of four mineral tenures covering approximately 371 hectares.

A gold prospecting rush passed through the Lardeau River valley at the turn of the century, stopping briefly at Poplar Creek between 1898 and 1903. Past production documented from 1904 showed that 8 tonnes were shipped from the Swede/Goldsmith area by Great Northern Mines, which returned 778 grams of gold, correlating to a value of 97 grams per tonne gold. It can be assumed that this "ore" was hand sorted and selectively high graded.

The company recently received the results of geophysical data processing conducted by world renowned geophysicist Dr. Fred Cook, who completed reprocessing and preliminary interpretation of high resolution airborne and ground-based magnetic data. The airborne electromagnetic and magnetic data was from a previous operator with the ground-based geophysics conducted by Black Tusk in 2017. Dr. Cook utilized enhanced processing to create greater detail imaging of the geophysical data to help delineate structures related to gold mineralization on the property.

The imaging shows large linear anomalies that are associated with the general geologic trend of the area, with transverse anomalies that cut across the general trend. Both of these orientations may be associated with gold-bearing structures. Preliminary interpretation of some of the geophysical anomalies indicates coincident high gold in soil.

The enhanced geophysical data processing has produced intriguing geometries that may be related to structural complications associated with vein development. Black Tusk intends to continue exploration on the property with geologic mapping and rock and soil geochemistry to establish correlations that may exist with the geophysical anomalies.

The company is currently raising gross proceeds of up to $750,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,750,000 units priced at $0.20, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 24 months. The shares are currently trading at $0.20.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com , contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 647-838-8577, or email richard@blacktuskresources.com .

For investor relations, please contact Chistina Rao, VP of Business Development at 604-723-7480 or email rao@ascensionir.com .

