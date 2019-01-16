Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Blackbaud, Inc.    BLKB

BLACKBAUD, INC. (BLKB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/16 02:25:00 pm
68.205 USD   +1.01%
2014BLACKBAUD, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2013BLACKBAUD, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2013BLACKBAUD, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blackbaud : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 02:01pm EST

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February 6 after the U.S. financial markets close for trading.

Save Blackbaud's fourth quarter and full-year 2018 earnings call event to a calendar

In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Thursday, February 7 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results. A live webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage and to access the call, enter passcode 784893 after dialing (800) 289-0462 for US/Canada. View the full list of additional international call-in numbers here.   

About Blackbaud 
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Blackbaud Investor Contact
Mark Furlong
Director, Investor Relations
843.654.2097
mark.furlong@blackbaud.com

 

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-300779591.html

SOURCE Blackbaud


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKBAUD, INC.
02:01pBLACKBAUD : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Result..
PR
01/15BLACKBAUD : Named One of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes
PR
01/07BLACKBAUD : Completes YourCause Acquisition for $157 Million
AQ
01/04BLACKBAUD : Acquires Market-leading Corporate Social Responsibility Provider You..
AQ
01/02BLACKBAUD INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under..
AQ
01/02BLACKBAUD : Acquires Market-leading Corporate Social Responsibility Provider You..
PR
2018BLACKBAUD : Reports New #GivingTuesday Record
PR
2018BLACKBAUD, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BLACKBAUD : Expects Continued Rise in Online and Mobile Giving on #GivingTuesday
PR
2018BLACKBAUD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.