BLACKBAUD, INC.

(BLKB)
Blackbaud : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

10/10/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will report its third quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, October 28 after the U.S. financial markets close for trading.

In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results. A live webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage and to access the call, enter passcode 357233 after dialing 800-289-0459 for US/Canada. View the full list of additional international call-in numbers here.

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Blackbaud Investor Contact
Steve Hufford
Director, Investor Relations
843.654.2655
steve.hufford@blackbaud.com

