Blackbaud : Announces General Availability of Breakthrough Church Management Software

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, announces today the general availability of its groundbreaking Blackbaud Church Management™ solution, which is already transforming the church technology landscape, and the continued expansion and growth of its Cloud Solution for Faith Communities. The announcement is being made at bbcon, Blackbaud's three-day tech gathering specifically designed to empower the social good ecosystem, including faith communities.

For decades, Blackbaud has been helping thousands of denominations and ministries connect their organizations, and just last year, Blackbaud announced the expansion of its Cloud Solution for Faith Communities with the introduction of Blackbaud Church Management. Now, a year later, Blackbaud is digitally transforming the day‑to‑day operations of churches by offering solutions that can reduce their IT footprint by eight to 12 systems; creating a truly connected church experience.

"We have already heard from our faith customers what a difference our solutions are making in their congregations – our solution is intuitive and easy-to-use, cloud-based and completely mobile responsive, so you can easily look up a member, jot down a note, check in attendees, pull a report or take a quick look at a dashboard, all from your mobile device," said Kevin Knight, president and general manager, Blackbaud Faith Solutions. "We are a committed and reliable partner to churches as we continue to invest in our solutions and capabilities specifically designed for their needs."

Within just one year of announcing plans for Blackbaud Church Management, the company now serves churches in more than half of the 50 U.S. states, representing congregations of all different sizes and spanning more than 10 denominations. Key capabilities that are revolutionizing the day‑to‑day operations of these customers and bringing congregations closer together include:

Seamless management of small groups and volunteers

Secure child check-in, which keeps children safe

Streamlined bookkeeping, including offline and online giving, fully-integrated payment processing and check scanning that easily posts to Blackbaud Financial Management

Simplified workflows, such as intuitive drag-and-drop email designer for non-HTML experts and event management handled online and in sync with the church calendar

Robust reporting and analytics to drive communications strategy and ensure that churches reach their members in the most effective, personalized way

Comprehensive solution, which allows for vendor consolidation

"We love how intuitive and easy Blackbaud Church Management is to use," said Josh Taylor, youth director, Calvary Baptist Church in Lansdale, PA. "Our team doesn't have to spend time troubleshooting or trying to figure out what to do. We love the drag and drop, simple design of the email builder, and the confidence of knowing that the children in our children's ministry are safe and accounted for with check‑in. Blackbaud Church Management is already saving us time to focus more on our ministries, and we look forward to what's to come with our partnership with Blackbaud."

As their needs scale and change, churches are leveraging other Blackbaud capabilities from the Cloud Solution for Faith Communities—all through one integrated experience, which is powered by Blackbaud SKY®, Blackbaud's platform for social good cloud innovation. In fact, nearly one of every three Blackbaud Church Management customers currently leverage at least one other Blackbaud solution to maximize their technology portfolio.

"Since introducing Blackbaud Church Management, we've been on the ground with churches to optimize our already robust technology platform specifically for their needs," said Kevin McDearis, Blackbaud's chief products officer. "Following the same rapid innovation process that has made us the leading software company powering tens of thousands of social good organizations around the world, we have moved from discovery to learning from our early adopters and are now making our solution available broadly to the market and launching new capabilities, such as our congregant app, MobileMission™, to best serve these customers."

MobileMission, which is being announced today at bbcon, is a new mobile app for Blackbaud Church Management customers, which enables church congregations to easily and securely send tithes and offerings from their phones – anytime, anywhere. This is just one example of how Blackbaud is optimizing and enhancing its already groundbreaking solution to continue to create one seamless integrated experience for churches of all sizes and denominations.

For additional information about Blackbaud's Cloud Solution for Faith Communities, visit Blackbaud.com/who-we-serve/faith-communities.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

