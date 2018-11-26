Blackbaud : Expects Continued Rise in Online and Mobile Giving on #GivingTuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, expects continued growth in online and mobile giving this #GivingTuesday. As a founding partner of the movement, Blackbaud uses its exclusive access to the world's most robust philanthropic data to provide reporting and trends associated with this global day of giving.

"Online giving has grown more than 500% since #GivingTuesday began in 2012, and we expect that trend to continue this year," said Steve MacLaughlin, vice president, Data & Analytics at Blackbaud. "Blackbaud is proud to process a majority of online donations made in the United States on #GivingTuesday—including a record $60.9 million last year. From natural disaster relief to episodic giving, donors continue to respond to causes that are important to them. With the continued rise of mobile and social giving, #GivingTuesday could once again put up record-breaking numbers this year."

Blackbaud's Chief Marketing Officer Catherine LaCour and Vice President of Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy Rachel Hutchisson will lead a command center throughout the day and ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on #GivingTuesday, along with organizations that serve a variety of missions in the Ecosystem of Good™.

"Blackbaud is proud to work with charitable partners like Central Park Conservancy, Doctors Without Borders, High Point University, JetBlue, New York Transit Museum, World Vision and more to help power their missions on this #GivingTuesday," said Hutchisson. "Blackbaud not only powers the technology behind #GivingTuesday—we have been active participants in this important movement since its inception. We are grateful to our community across the globe, including our customers, our employees, our partners and our shareholders, for joining us in championing this movement that not only showcases our individual causes but unites us in making a difference."

Doctors without Borders and Central Park Conservancy will be among a group of Blackbaud customers celebrating at the company's #GivingTuesday command center in New York.

"Doctors Without Borders USA takes no government funding and relies exclusively on funds from private donors, so events like Giving Tuesday are especially important for us," said Thomas Kurmann, director of Development at Doctors Without Borders. "This Giving Tuesday, it is our aim to raise $1 million to support the lifesaving work of Doctors Without Borders around the world. From conflict-torn Syria and Yemen to the remote mountains of Democratic Republic of Congo, unrestricted donations give us the independence to save lives where few others will go."

"On Giving Tuesday, millions of people come together as a community to make the world a better place," said Elizabeth W. Smith, president and CEO, Central Park Conservancy. "The Central Park Conservancy is excited to be part of this important global movement. All donations made in support of the Conservancy on this day will be matched by generous donors and will help protect New York City's greatest living work of art so that it stays clean and beautiful for the next generation of Park users and visitors."

For more information about #GivingTuesday, visit www.blackbaud.com/givingtuesday.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community-nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-expects-continued-rise-in-online-and-mobile-giving-on-givingtuesday-300755203.html

SOURCE Blackbaud