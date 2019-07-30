Log in
Blackbaud : Pascale Harvie Appointed President and General Manager for Blackbaud Operations in Europe

07/30/2019 | 04:15am EDT

Dedicated leader with experience building, managing teams while cultivating great culture in corporate and social good sectors takes the helm of Blackbaud in Europe

Charleston, S.C. (July 29, 2019) - Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce that Pascale Harvie has been appointed president and general manager for Blackbaud's operations in Europe.

Harvie brings more than 20 years of experience building teams, strategic planning, fundraising, sales, marketing, motivating teams, driving revenue and standing accountable for results. She has spent the past 10 years leading Blackbaud's consumer solutions in the Asia Pacific region. Under her leadership, Harvie delivered technology that empowered charities to raise funds, reduce costs and increase donors through peer-to-peer fundraising technology and services and to create the most engaging and rewarding giving experiences for supporters.

Prior to Blackbaud, Harvie served at two different charities, Child Wise and Oxfam Australia. At Child Wise, Harvie led fundraising and marketing and most notably launched the Speak Up program, which focused on understanding and responding to child abuse. During her tenure at Oxfam Australia, Harvie played a key role in maximizing Oxfam's program impact in Australia in line with country strategy and global priorities. As the Business Alliance Manager at Oxfam, she built several key, strategic partnerships in the corporate sphere.

'Pascale has been an extraordinary leader of our consumer business in Australia and New Zealand, delivering exceptional business results alongside best-in-class employee engagement,' said David Benjamin, group president of Blackbaud's International Markets Group. 'Europe is an important market for Blackbaud and, as a proven leader, Pascale's extensive experience gives her unique insight to help us to continue growing our presence in the European market.'

Harvie is passionate about managing, mentoring and engaging teams. She promotes an inclusive, purpose-focused culture where everyone has a voice. In her new role, Harvie will oversee consumer account management and support, as well as commercial sales, marketing and professional services, reporting to Benjamin.

'I'm delighted to join Blackbaud in Europe, and I look forward to working with our talented team to build on the current momentum and create long-term value for our customers,' said Harvie. 'With our expansive cloud portfolio for social good organisations and the recent addition of the JustGiving® platform for individuals to raise money for charities and personal causes, we have the richest offerings in the industry to power an ecosystem of good. The core building blocks of that strategy are simply to build powerful technology in response to insights from social impact and, as a result, to create connected communities that will enable our customers to get more good done.'

Harvie holds a degree in management from the Australian Institute of Management (AIM) and a Social Science Psychology degree from Western Sydney University.

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community-nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents-Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries
media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Disclaimer

Blackbaud Inc. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 08:14:06 UTC
