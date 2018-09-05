Log in
BLACKBAUD, INC.
The Blackbaud Index: The Go-To Resource for Charitable and Online Giving Trends

09/05/2018

The Blackbaud Index reported that overall charitable giving to nonprofits increased 0.3 percent while online giving increased 11.4 percent for the three months ending July 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

The Blackbaud Index provides the most up-to-date information on charitable giving today. Tracking approximately $23 billion in US-based charitable giving, the Index is updated on the first of each month (or the next business day) and is based on a three-month moving average of year-over-year percent change. Featuring overall and online giving, the Index can be viewed by size and subsets of the nonprofit industry via an interactive online chart. The Index also features a fundraising benchmark calculator that allows users to easily chart their own results against the Index and historical data to provide a fuller view of charitable giving.

To access The Blackbaud Index, subscribe to monthly email alerts, read about the methodology, or access special reports, visit www.blackbaud.com/blackbaudindex.

Media Contact
Nicole McGougan
Public Relations Manager
843.654.3307
nicole.mcgougan@blackbaud.com

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community-nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions and individual change agents-Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com.

Disclaimer

Blackbaud Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 15:26:06 UTC
