BlackBerry : A Letter to Our Customers

A Letter to Our Customers

As a global community, we are facing unprecedented and uncertain times. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted life as we have known it. As we fight this fight together, I wanted to reach out and update you on the steps BlackBerry is taking to contribute to the solution.

Our priority remains the community we serve, including our employees, our customers, and our partners.

We have asked all employees to refrain from travelling and to work from home, to help protect everyone's health and safety. This transition has been smooth and we continue to deliver 24x7x365 security, availability, and service to you.

We are ensuring every organization around the world has access to the same secure connectivity tools BlackBerry employees are equipped with to work remotely, including BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Desktop, BlackBerry 2FA, BlackBerry SecuSUITE, BBM-E and BlackBerry PROTECT. The solutions have been made available free of charge for 60 days, enabling businesses to continue their operations as they take steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

We are using BlackBerry AtHoc to keep up to date on the status and health of our employees. We have deployed the same emergency notification and situation management solution to state and local governments to coordinate their response and communicate with citizens. This software has also been made available to you and any other organization that requires it, at no cost for 60 days.

Furthermore, we have turned our events into virtual events to enable everyone to participate and engage in the community while following social distancing guidelines.

Recent weeks have demonstrated how connected we are to one another and the importance of community during challenging times. I am thankful to you and everyone else who is contributing to the solution, especially the selfless people working tirelessly on the front lines, and grateful that BlackBerry is able to play a part.

As always, we have your back and are here to support you, your teams and your business as needed.

If you are aware of others that our technology can be of service to at this time, please contact us.

Sincerely,

John Chen

Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry