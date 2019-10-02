Log in
BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
BlackBerry : Announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award Winners

10/02/2019 | 02:44pm EDT
BlackBerry Announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Today we are thrilled to announce the winners of the company's second annual Partner of the Year Awards for global ISVs and EMEA channel partners. Partners from around the world gathered in London on October 1st at BlackBerry's annual flagship security conference and the awards were celebrated at a gala dinner to recognize innovation and leadership within BlackBerry's global partner and channel ecosystem.

BlackBerry recognized winners in 11 individual categories, representing EMEA channel partners from the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program (BEPP) and BlackBerry Cylance Partner Program as well as global ISV vendors with solutions on the BlackBerry Marketplace. Award winners were selected from among the thousands of BlackBerry's partners based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market, and their use of BlackBerry technologies.

The categories and winners are:

BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program (EMEA) -

BlackBerry Cylance Partner Program (EMEA) -

  • Partner of the Year - Recognizing the most successful and committed partner - SecureLink Group
  • MSSP Partner of the Year - Recognizing outstanding growth in MSSP business - Ackcent
  • Newcomer of the Year - Recognizing a highly motivated partner committed to driving pipeline from day one - Bechtle

BlackBerry ISV Marketplace (Global) -

'We're thrilled to recognize our fantastic channel and ISV partners, and are proud to work with them to ensure our customers are safe and secure,' said Richard McLeod, Global Vice President, Enterprise Software Channels, BlackBerry. 'The awards recognize those who have demonstrated best in class services and a major impact on the market due to this. Cybersecurity is a constant battle and presents new challenges every day. The winners have shown a truly innovative approach to tackling this head on, and we're excited to continue these partnerships to ensure our shared customers are secure. Together we'll fight to win the battle, and ultimately the war on cyberthreats.'

BlackBerry will recognize channel partners from the North American and Latin American markets at the New York stop of the BlackBerry World Tour on October 23.

To find out more about becoming a BlackBerry partner, please visit www.blackberry.com/partners.

To learn about the range of applications and solutions available on the BlackBerry Marketplace, please visit https://marketplace.blackberry.com.

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 18:43:00 UTC
