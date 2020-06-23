BlackBerry : Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the nine nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 8, 2020, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2020, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld John Chen 237,591,236 95.70% 10,669,653 4.30% Michael A. Daniels 239,201,351 96.35% 9,059,539 3.65% Timothy Dattels 240,172,579 96.74% 8,088,311 3.26% Lisa Disbrow 240,302,531 96.79% 7,958,359 3.21% Richard Lynch 239,152,696 96.33% 9,108,194 3.67% Laurie Smaldone Alsup 240,215,799 96.76% 8,045,091 3.24% Barbara Stymiest 236,737,374 95.36% 11,523,516 4.64% V. Prem Watsa 223,811,969 90.15% 24,448,920 9.85% Wayne Wouters 240,131,345 96.73% 8,129,545 3.27%

