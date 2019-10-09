Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BlackBerry Limited    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BlackBerry : Quick Tips for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 12:46pm EDT
Quick Tips for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

How often do you think about cybersecurity? Probably not often enough. But as part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), the U.S. government wants to change that.

The annual October campaign seeks to ensure everyone has the resources necessary to be safer and more secure online. That starts with recognizing that it's our individual responsibility to take proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity at home and in the workplace.

Fortunately, many cybersecurity best practices are both straightforward and effective. Below are some quick tips that align with NCSAM's overarching message: 'Own IT, Secure IT, Protect IT.'

Own IT

The number of internet-enabled devices is skyrocketing. Already, there are seven billion internet-connected devices globally, and that number will more than triple to over 21 billion by 2025, IoT Analytics predicts.

The hyperconnectivity of the Internet of Things holds great economic potential, estimated by McKinsey Global Institute at up to $11.1 trillion a year by 2025. But it also carries serious cybersecurity risks. If you thought 'Bring Your Own Device' was bad, imagine a world where nearly everything we use is an attack surface linked with mission-critical systems.

Securing this environment requires 'owning' your digital profile. That means taking stock of the apps, appliances and other IoT devices that hold and use personal and corporate data on a daily basis. For example, take a look at the permission and privacy settings on your social media platforms. Even seemingly innocuous information can be used in common and effective social engineering attacks.

Understanding what devices are connected to what (i.e. digital profile) is even more important for industries looking to harness IoT applications. In healthcare, many common medical devices automatically connect to hospital networks, creating easily overlooked network access points. Just recently, the Food and Drug Administration warned of cybersecurity flaws in insulin pumps and pacemakers.

Solutions from the likes of BlackBerry Certicom, which use things like public key infrastructure, code signing and a key management platform, provide visibility into and security for complex, interconnected IoT systems. It also helps ensure devices are authenticated and data/control information is free from tampering. Still, making the decision to deploy a solution from BlackBerry Certicom starts with 'owning' your organization's digital profile and realizing the potential vulnerabilities that exist.

Secure IT

Only after building a complete picture of your personal and organizational cyber landscape can you begin securing it. The Department of Homeland Security is rightfully focused on the use of multi-factor authentication and secure workspaces to protect against common cyberattacks like phishing scams.

As we've written previously, 95% of successful attacks on enterprise networks result from spear phishing scams. As that stat suggests, workers are quite oblivious at detecting these types of attacks. That's because cybercriminals are adept at using social engineering to trick users into giving away sensitive information. In fact, a recent study tested nearly 20,000 people and found that the average person fell victim to one of every four phishing attempts.

Protecting against phishing attacks isn't necessarily as difficult as the above stat makes it seem, and we explained easy ways to detect phishing attempts here. On a technological level, the use of multi-factor authentication and dynamic security policies can mitigate even successful phishing attacks.

BlackBerry Intelligent Security, for example, adeptly administers and enforces security policies across an organization's endpoints so that a cybercriminal with the correct login credentials is still thwarted based on other characteristics for which BBIS screens. (For a deep dive on BBIS, check out this post).

The most important thing to remember about cybercriminals is that more often than not they rely on human error to gain access to systems. Deploying technologies like BBIS can help strengthen cybersecurity defenses by lowering the risks associated with human error.

Protect IT

You've owned it and secured it-now, it's time to protect it through ongoing cybersecurity hygiene.

A great first step is using different passwords for personal and business accounts. A Verizon security report found that over 70% of employees reuse the same password at home and at work, meaning a breach of either threatens to compromise both.

Second, keep your software updated to the latest version available because updates often include fixes for disclosed vulnerabilities. The infamous Equifax hack in 2017, for example, resulted from the use of out-of-date software with known weaknesses.

Third, be wary of public WiFi, especially when connecting in new locations. As we previously wrote when providing tips for cybersecurity on the go, hotels are common targets for cybercriminals due to their unsecured networks. The same can be said of many other public spaces as well.

Most importantly, though, is maintaining a general awareness of cybersecurity in everything you do. By factoring in simple best practices and easily accessible cutting edge technologies, you can get through NCSAM with nothing more to fear than your local haunted houses.

For more information on National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, visit https://niccs.us-cert.gov/national-cybersecurity-awareness-month-2019.

About Corporate Communications
Back

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:45:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKBERRY LIMITED
12:46pBLACKBERRY : Quick Tips for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
PU
10/04BLACKBERRY : How BlackBerry Simplifies Security Operations to Mitigate Burnout
PU
10/03SECUSUITE : Putting Bad Actors Out of Work
PU
10/03BLACKBERRY : Helps Channel Partners Tap Fast Growing Cloud Market
AQ
10/02BLACKBERRY : Announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award Winners
PU
10/02BLACKBERRY : Named Overall IoT Security Solution Provider of the Year
PU
10/01BLACKBERRY : Helps Channel Partners Tap Fast Growing Cloud Market
PR
10/01BLACKBERRY : UEM Now Available on AWS Marketplace
PR
10/01BLACKBERRY : Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
PR
09/30BLACKBERRY : Launches BlackBerry Advanced Technology Development Labs to Fuel Ne..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 099 M
EBIT 2020 36,2 M
Net income 2020 -115 M
Finance 2020 554 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -65,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
EV / Sales2021 1,78x
Capitalization 2 674 M
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,19  $
Last Close Price 4,88  $
Spread / Highest target 93,4%
Spread / Average Target 68,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Palma President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven M. Capelli Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Barbara G. Stymiest Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-33.06%2 674
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.57%1 035 896
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC39.36%30 121
SYNOPSYS59.00%20 129
SPLUNK INC.12.17%18 152
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.46.37%17 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group