Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BlackBerry Limited    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/24 04:00:00 pm
6.69 CAD   -3.18%
05:22pBLACKBERRY LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pBLACKBERRY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:17pBlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates on virus hit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates on virus hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 05:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A BlackBerry logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as weakness in the auto industry due to the COVID-19 crisis squeezed demand for its QNX software for cars.

Total revenue for the first quarter ended May 31 fell 16.6% to $206 million from a year earlier. Analyst had expected revenue of $214.1 million, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $636 million, or $1.14 per share, from $35 million, or 9 cents per share. Net loss includes impairment charge of $594 million related to its Spark reporting unit.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BLACKBERRY LIMITED
05:22pBLACKBERRY LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pBLACKBERRY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:17pBlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates on virus hit
RE
05:02pBLACKBERRY : Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
PR
01:07aBLACKBERRY : Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors
PU
06/23BLACKBERRY : Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors
PR
06/23BLACKBERRY LTD : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/23BLACKBERRY : Frost & Sullivan Report Finds BlackBerry Solutions Address 96% of t..
PR
06/23BLACKBERRY : QNX Software Now Embedded in More Than 175 Million Vehicles
PR
06/22BLACKBERRY ATHOC : Return to Work Safely Guide
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 974 M - -
Net income 2021 -123 M - -
Net cash 2021 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 833 M 2 826 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 658
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6,19 $
Last Close Price 5,10 $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Eacobacci President
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-17.25%2 843
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.18%1 531 172
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.271.56%71 318
SEA LIMITED176.23%52 548
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.51%45 008
SPLUNK INC.28.92%30 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group