BlackBerry : Comments on Use of Non-GAAP Metrics

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released the following statement regarding an article that claimed the company's first-quarter earnings press release presented non-GAAP metrics in violation of U.S. securities laws.

"The information in our financial disclosures complies with U.S. securities laws that apply to us as a Canadian foreign private issuer, including all rules regarding the use of non-GAAP measures. We believe the non-GAAP information, together with our GAAP information, provides shareholders with valuable information regarding our financial performance."

