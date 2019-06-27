Log in
BLACKBERRY LTD

(BB)
BlackBerry : Comments on Use of Non-GAAP Metrics

06/27/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released the following statement regarding an article that claimed the company's first-quarter earnings press release presented non-GAAP metrics in violation of U.S. securities laws. 

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

"The information in our financial disclosures complies with U.S. securities laws that apply to us as a Canadian foreign private issuer, including all rules regarding the use of non-GAAP measures. We believe the non-GAAP information, together with our GAAP information, provides shareholders with valuable information regarding our financial performance."

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-comments-on-use-of-non-gaap-metrics-300876310.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
