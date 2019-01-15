BlackBerry : Is Proud To Be Part of the Android Enterprise Recommended Program

BlackBerry has always taken pride in our ability to help clients connect and protect their people, systems, and data. Security is and always has been in our DNA, and we've always sought to stay on the bleeding edge of enterprise technology. We are constantly on the lookout for new innovations that enable us to better serve our customers.

That commitment is why we're one of the most recognizable names in cybersecurity. It's far from the only reason, however. We wouldn't have come this far without our business partners, of which ​Google™ is one of our most valued.

We have maintained a successful partnership with Google for some time, working closely with them on Android​ application development, remote connectivity, and mobile device management. Customers across all segments are transforming their businesses with Android solutions secured and managed by BlackBerry UEM ​, our powerful endpoint management and enterprise mobility management software. We've worked hard to enable such transformation - to ensure that BlackBerry provides a single platform that supports all Android endpoints, from corporate-owned, fully-managed users to employee-enabled devices with Work profiles.

This is why we're proud to announce BlackBerry UEM is one of the first Enterprise Mobility Management solutions to be included in the ​Android Enterprise Recommended ​p​rogram . Android Enterprise Recommended is a Google-led program that validates Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) product offerings against an elevated set of standards. It recognizes partners who provide some of the most comprehensive technical solutions and have some of the most knowledgeable teams focused on modern Android security and management, enabling business customers to utilize the best of Android. Android Enterprise Recommended EMMs stay current with the latest platform features and work closely with Google to offer regularly trained staff, verified resources and trusted guidance.