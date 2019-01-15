BlackBerry : Is Proud To Be Part of the Android Enterprise Recommended Program

BlackBerry has always taken pride in our ability to help clients connect and protect their people, systems, and data. Security is and always has been in our DNA, and we've always sought to stay on the bleeding edge of enterprise technology. We are constantly on the lookout for new innovations that enable us to better serve our customers.
That commitment is why we're one of the most recognizable names in cybersecurity. It's far from the only reason, however. We wouldn't have come this far without our business partners, of which Google™ is one of our most valued.
We have maintained a successful partnership with Google for some time, working closely with them on Android application development, remote connectivity, and mobile device management. Customers across all segments are transforming their businesses with Android solutions secured and managed by BlackBerry UEM , our powerful endpoint management and enterprise mobility management software. We've worked hard to enable such transformation - to ensure that BlackBerry provides a single platform that supports all Android endpoints, from corporate-owned, fully-managed users to employee-enabled devices with Work profiles.
This is why we're proud to announce BlackBerry UEM is one of the first Enterprise Mobility Management solutions to be included in the Android Enterprise Recommended program . Android Enterprise Recommended is a Google-led program that validates Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) product offerings against an elevated set of standards. It recognizes partners who provide some of the most comprehensive technical solutions and have some of the most knowledgeable teams focused on modern Android security and management, enabling business customers to utilize the best of Android. Android Enterprise Recommended EMMs stay current with the latest platform features and work closely with Google to offer regularly trained staff, verified resources and trusted guidance.
Through BlackBerry's rich UEM feature-set, IT can leverage the core features of Android Enterprise regardless of device or form factor. From a single pane of glass, policy control can be enforced across diverse and growing fleets of devices and apps. Organizations can enable critical business functions through tools like BlackBerry ® Work, BlackBerry ® Workspaces, and BBM ® Enterprise. Our trusted end-to-end security provides the flexibility necessary to keep everyone connected and protected regardless of deployment model - all without impeding the end user's Android experience.
Through Android Enterprise Recommended, Google has recognized that BlackBerry UEM delivers advanced Android Enterprise product features and has validated BlackBerry's ability to deliver trusted enterprise guidance and support to ensure a consistent, successful deployment.
'We're excited to recognize BlackBerry as part of the Android Enterprise Recommended for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) program,' said David Still, Managing Director of Android Enterprise Business. 'With this program, we set out to make it easy for customers to deploy, manage, and secure Android devices through validated EMM solutions that offer advanced enterprise features, and are backed by trained support and expertise. We are pleased BlackBerry has joined us in this effort to help customers take advantage of modern Android Enterprise management.'
We're proud to have received this recognition, and are excited about this new initiative - but not as excited as we are to see where things go from here.
Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2019