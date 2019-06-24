BlackBerry : QNX Software Now Embedded in More Than 150 Million Vehicles

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its QNX software is now embedded in more than 150 million cars on the road today. This is an increase of 30 million cars since the company reported its automotive footprint in 2018.

BlackBerry, a leader in automotive cybersecurity, has the highest level of automotive certification for functional safety with ISO 26262 ASIL D and decades of experience in powering mission-critical embedded systems in automotive and other industries. Automotive OEMs and tier ones use BlackBerry QNX technology in their advanced driver assistance systems, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree systems, and infotainment systems that appear in car brands, including Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, KIA, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

"As this milestone proves, BlackBerry's footprint in the automotive industry has never been stronger," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "The world's leading automakers, tier ones, and chip manufacturers continue to seek out BlackBerry's safety-certified and highly-secure software for their next-generation vehicles. Together with our customers we will help to ensure that the future of mobility is safe, secure and built on trust."

BlackBerry engaged with research and industry analyst firm, Strategy Analytics to verify the volume of QNX deployments based on the number of QNX products that are shipped in the automotive market and the number of cars that contain QNX products and technology. The vast majority of QNX software products that are integrated and used in automotive ECUs are licensed on a per-unit royalty basis. BlackBerry QNX technology includes QNX Neutrino OS, QNX Platform for ADAS, QNX OS for Safety, QNX CAR Platform for Infotainment, QNX Platform for Digital Cockpits, QNX Hypervisor 2.0 and QNX acoustics middleware.

For more information on BlackBerry products and services for the automotive industry, please visit BlackBerry.com

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

(519) 888-7465

investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberrys-qnx-software-now-embedded-in-more-than-150-million-vehicles-300873264.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited