BLACKBERRY LTD (BB)
BlackBerry : Revs Up for CES 2019

12/26/2018 | 02:10pm EST

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is just around the corner and anticipation is at a fever pitch. Some of the largest technology companies in the world will be in attendace to dazzle onlookers and showcase their latest innovations, and likewise BlackBerry will once again be present on the showroom floor and beyond.

So just what should you expect from BlackBerry for CES 2019? We all know the car of the future will be shaped by the software inside it, and BlackBerry QNX will be front and center to prove it. Watch this teaser video spotlighting all the excitement from last year's event for a sneak peek of what's to come.

To learn more about BlackBerry at CES, visit us online for details and to schedule a demo. For those attending CES make sure to stop by booth 7523 to see the excitement for yourself.

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 19:09:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 899 M
EBIT 2019 59,4 M
Net income 2019 37,1 M
Finance 2019 1 053 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 91,97
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 3 733 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,96 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven M. Capelli Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Barbara G. Stymiest Independent Director
Vivian Prem Watsa Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBERRY LTD-34.76%3 733
AT&T-29.63%206 040
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-6.62%197 757
NTT DOCOMO INC-13.28%83 795
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-23.61%76 131
KDDI CORP-13.21%59 715
