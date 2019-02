BlackBerry Cylance to host panel discussions, seminars, and live product demonstrations at RSA Conference 2019

BlackBerry Cylance, a business unit of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX:BB), will be sharing its industry-leading security expertise and technology at this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco, March 4-7, 2019. Company experts will present multiple sessions and host live product demonstrations of its advanced native AI platform at the world’s leading information security conference and exposition.

“Alert fatigue and the resources needed for chasing threats continue to be challenges for businesses using endpoint solutions with AI as an add-on feature,” said Stuart McClure, Cylance co-founder and president of BlackBerry Cylance. “BlackBerry Cylance offers an open API architecture delivered as a single executable that enables organizations to combine our native AI platform with their existing security environments for easy integration and streamlined data sharing across a variety of technology tools. Organizations can increase security automation across the kill chain for round-the-clock expert-level protection across all endpoints and networks.”

BlackBerry Cylance will be in the North Hall Booth #6145, where attendees can chat with security experts or see a demo of the company’s native AI platform with predictive EDR and 24x7 prevention capabilities. RSA conference attendees are also encouraged to engage with the BlackBerry Cylance team at the following events and sessions:

March 4 – 2:15 p.m.: Cylance Co-Founder and President of BlackBerry Cylance Stuart McClure and BlackBerry Cylance Chief Evangelist Brian Robison present “Combatting the Scourge of Fileless Malware” at the Emerging Threats seminar. This session examines the pernicious nature of fileless attacks and offers guidance on techniques to combat them, including memory exploit detection and prevention and leveraging script control.

March 4 – 7 p.m. : BlackBerry Cylance hosts the Ales and AI Roadshow to explore the complex worlds of beer and AI and learn how they go hand-in-hand. Guests will hear about the latest hacking techniques and will have an opportunity to ask Cylance experts questions.

March 5 – 11 a.m.: BlackBerry Cylance Chief Security and Trust Officer Malcolm Harkins presents "Expense in Depth - Managing Your Total Cost of Controls," introducing attendees to a total cost of controls (TCC) model that makes it possible to measure information security as a business function, balancing risks against costs to maximize value and efficiency. Harkins details the 10 most significant cost and risk drivers, their bottom line effects, and the ways TCC enables information security to be managed with maximum business efficiency while minimizing risk exposure.

March 5 – 5 p.m.: BlackBerry Cylance vice president and deputy general counsel Greg Silberman moderates the panel discussion "Navigating Today's Data Privacy Regulation Labyrinth," providing a practical, policy-focused assessment of the most significant regulatory developments in the U.S. and abroad along with their potential effects on cyber-threat management, data collection and use, security technology innovation, and much more. Greg joins by panelists Malcolm Harkins, Ruby Zefo, and Theresa Payton.

March 5 – 6 p.m.: Cylance co-sponsors the Digital Shadows Security Leaders Party. The event is held at the City View @ Metreon, located on the top floor of the Metreon building directly behind Moscone.

March 6 – 8 a.m.: Stuart McClure and Brian Robison are back with "Hacking Exposed Live – Bypassing NextGen," delivering the latest and greatest hacks in live demonstrations that will illuminate the tools and techniques of the attacker. Attacks include file-based, memory-based, fileless, living-off-the-land, script-based, application-based and many more.

March 6 – 2:50 p.m.: Cylance BlackBerry Senior Director of Worldwide Consulting Tom Pace and BlackBerry Industry Relations Director Kevin Livelli will present "Unmasking Operation Shaheen," demonstrating how the threat actor used a mix of publicly available malware payloads with highly sophisticated, customized, and mission-specific shellcode to evade identification. Pace and Livelli highlight ways the threat actor managed to bypass eight different antivirus products before purposefully surrendering in a deliberate effort to distract, delay, and divert target resources.

