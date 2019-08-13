Log in
BlackBerry : Why BlackBerry Continues to Be a Magic Quadrant Leader in Unified Endpoint Management

08/13/2019 | 03:12pm EDT
Why BlackBerry Continues to Be a Magic Quadrant Leader in Unified Endpoint Management
BLACKBERRY UEM / 08.13.19 / Billy Ho

BlackBerry continues to shine in unified endpoint management (UEM). The recent release of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management recognizes BlackBerry as a Leader in the UEM vendor market. It is a position we've been acknowledged for four years running, dating back to the Magic Quadrant Enterprise Mobility Management Suites in 2016 and 2017. The Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors on their ability to execute and completeness of vision, which BlackBerry has consistently shown increases in for every consecutive year, since 2016.

BlackBerry is one of six vendors to be named a Leader in this year's report thanks to our UEM with industry-leading security. BlackBerry UEM works to securely enable the Internet of Things with complete endpoint management and policy control for the growing fleet of enterprise devices and apps. It stands tall as a singular solution for device and app management, incorporating end-to-end security to provide enterprises with the flexibility and protection they need. We've seen high levels of enterprise adoption and our customers have seen great value, as we solve for endpoints not initially supported by most.

Our focus is always on the next generation of endpoints and integrating and securing these for our customers. That means a heavy play in fields outside of traditional UEM, such as IoT and emerging technologies. With this forward-looking direction, we are committed to securing the IoT and are actively innovating for the next round of digitization. To us, this represents necessary momentum in today's ever-evolving digital economy.

The latest features of BlackBerry UEM further us as a standout presence in this space. These include adaptive security and AI to protect all mobile endpoints. This allows IT teams to dynamically adapt the security requirements and behavior of enterprise devices and apps to each user's real-world experience and risk score-a score which is meticulously determined through a next-generation combination of AI and spatial data.

On top of the shiny and new, BlackBerry UEM continues to benefit enterprises by delivering:

  • Unified, multi-OS endpoint management
  • Flexible deployment
  • Reduced total cost of ownership
  • Enhanced app experience
  • Single console management
  • BYOD ownership model

We're thrilled once again to be recognized by Gartner for our acknowledged work in the UEM field. While we remained stable in some areas and some of the improvements we've made are moderate, what can't be ignored is our innovation and growth in this field - and our commitment to the many customers and industries that rely on us.

Learn more about BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management and download the full 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools report.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, 6 August 2019, Chris Silva, Manjunath Bhat, Rich Doheny, Rob Smith

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Billy Ho

Billy Ho is Executive Vice President, Enterprise Products and Value Added Solutions, for BlackBerry.

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 19:11:03 UTC
