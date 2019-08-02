Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BlackBerry Ltd    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LTD

(BB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BlackBerry : Workplace chat apps fuel innovation. So, why aren't they secure?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:25pm EDT
Workplace chat apps fuel innovation. So, why aren't they secure?

In the last several years, enterprise chat apps have exploded in popularity-and for good reason. The right platform can improve office communication, efficiency and morale while providing employees the flexibility to work remotely without missing out on the casual conversations and brainstorms that fuel innovation.

But these benefits also come with a host of security concerns for enterprises across industries, and picking the wrong platform can have major security ramifications at a time when cyberattacks are increasing in both scope and sophistication.

So, what should businesses look for when choosing an enterprise chat platform?

End-to-end encryption is perhaps the most important security feature and one lacking in some of the most popular enterprise chat apps. With end-to-end encryption, data is encrypted both in transit and in storage, and only the communicating end users of a given chat can access shared messages and information. Even if a chat platform's servers are breached, the data on them is encrypted and thus unreadable by unauthorized individuals, which also includes the platform provider itself.

That level of encryption is an obvious security measure to implement if we view enterprise chat apps as what they truly are: digital meeting rooms filled with sensitive business information.

After all, no company would allow competitors to eavesdrop on important internal meetings. But by not encrypting workplace chats, that's exactly what they seem to be doing-allowing malicious actors the opportunity to steal intellectual property and other valuable information. That's an especially egregious oversight when you consider that end-to-end encryption is widely available in consumer messaging platforms like WhatsApp and even iMessage.

And with the threat from cyberattacks only growing in frequency and sophistication, encryption is more important than ever before. In Slack's S1 filing, for example, it specifically mentioned threats from 'sophisticated organized crime, nation-state and nation-state supported actors,' and Chinese hackers are believed to have breached at least nine cloud providers in the past year, including IBM and HPE. The data these cloud providers hold was likely vulnerable if unencrypted, which is also the case for chats currently saved on platforms like Slack. Think about your IMs today-is there something in there you wouldn't want a rival or outsider to see?

But even with end-to-end encryption, a breach is still likely. Nearly 80 percent of U.S. businesses expect a successful cyberattack in 2019, and experts say no security measure can prevent with 100% certainty an intrusion from occurring. That makes the ability to delete old messages another important factor when choosing a chat platform. At the end of the day, hackers can't steal what isn't there, so control over where your messages live and if they live at all is a crucial security best practice.

BlackBerry is the rare provider of an enterprise-grade communications platform that fits both of these critical security requirements. With BBM Enterprise, you get secure end-to-end signing and encryption for text, group chats, voice and video calls, as well as the ability to edit, delete, retract or set an expiration date on individual messages and media. BBM Enterprise also never tracks your contacts, where you're messaging from or what you're sharing and discussing-again, in service to the security ideal that hackers 'can't steal what isn't there.' Just as importantly, BBM Enterprise gives IT centralized control by allowing them to set standard policies, such as how long messages are saved, across an entire organization.

For companies building custom apps and smart devices, BlackBerry Spark Communications Services-BlackBerry's Communications Platform as a Service solution-provides the ability to embed secure chat, voice and video capabilities into your app or device. Spark provides similar security features to BBM Enterprise, including end-to-end encryption, for security in the age of IoT.

Too often, even the most innovative organizations apply their tech-savvy everywhere but cybersecurity. And while that's certainly the case with enterprise chat platforms, deploying a secure chat application is straightforward with BlackBerry's suite of services. If you haven't yet been breached, there's still time to safeguard your most valuable corporate assets and ensure your office-wide group chat brings nothing but good memes and innovative ideas.

About Corporate Communications
Back

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 19:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKBERRY LTD
03:25pBLACKBERRY : Workplace chat apps fuel innovation. So, why aren't they secure?
PU
07/24DON'T BE FOOLED : Leveraging the Cloud for Endpoint Security Without Dependencie..
PU
07/24BLACKBERRY : C-Level Executives Face High-Level of Risk for Business Email Compr..
PU
07/24DON'T BE FOOLED : In Cybersecurity Nothing is Faster Than Prevention
PU
07/24BLACKBERRY : How Reliable Communication Keeps People on Solid Ground Post-Earthq..
PU
07/22BLACKBERRY : Work Smarter, Not Harder
PU
07/22BLACKBERRY : Appoints SYNNEX Corporation as new American Distributor to Manage a..
PU
07/18BLACKBERRY : Genetec Partners with BlackBerry Cylance to include AI-based antivi..
AQ
07/16BLACKBERRY : Hackers Are Making Bank on Financial Services – That Needs to..
PU
07/12BLACKBERRY : Coordination and Safety Go Hand in Hand
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 135 M
EBIT 2020 42,8 M
Net income 2020 -72,3 M
Finance 2020 471 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -72,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -1 454x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
EV / Sales2021 2,65x
Capitalization 3 982 M
Chart BLACKBERRY LTD
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 11,06  $
Last Close Price 7,27  $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Palma President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven M. Capelli Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Barbara G. Stymiest Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBERRY LTD-0.82%3 988
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.13%1 054 145
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC61.74%34 694
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.69.99%20 462
SPLUNK INC28.81%20 282
SYNOPSYS57.60%19 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group