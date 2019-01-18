Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BlackBerry Ltd    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LTD (BB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ICYMI: The Simple Solution to the Technology Trust Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 11:49pm EST

In case you missed it, earlier this week John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry, posted the following opinion piece on LinkedIn. It's a great read and one we wanted to share:

'As the Internet of Things sits on the precipice of revolutionizing how we live and work, the world is facing a trust crisis. The blame is all too easily placed on bad actors, such as hackers, however the truth is this is a crisis that is borne by institutional leaders.

First, let's consider the meaning of trust in the context of technology. Trust in the connected world is built on two things; security and privacy. Can we as individuals trust that the device we are using, whether a smartphone, a smart home appliance or a connected car, is truly secure? Do we have any confidence that our personal data is not being used or sold without our consent?

Many leaders, namely CEO's and government officials, are participating in the rhetoric on security and privacy. The conversation is more common than ever before and there are even conferences dedicated to discussing the problem and possible solutions. Trust though is not built by talk. Trust is based on evidence, evidence that comes together to form trustworthiness.

The answer to the crisis is a simple one. We must own our individual data and be given the transparent choice to monetize or otherwise leverage it. The problem only becomes complex when organizations put profits before ethics.

Governments can enable the solution as they have the authority to put legislation in place that sets the ownership of personal data in the individuals hands. To meaningfully address the issue, the legislation must proactively protect personal data and not just reactively enforce penalties on organizations when data is comprised.

It is the economic, social and ethical, responsibility of technology leaders to build security and privacy into their products by design. The ask is not a tall one. First, build products that have security ingrained in each layer of the product and commit to no backdoors. Second, respect that an individual's personal data is theirs and do not profit from the data or use it without their consent, which must be transparently obtained.

Today, many players in the technology industry associate data with profits and may need to reimagine their business models without it. In actuality sustainable value is mutual, between the industry and end users, and is enabled by trust. It is well-noted that there is a very strong positive relationship between trust and GDP and it is natural to assume this correlation will only grow.

The benefits of being increasingly connected are vast, from improving the detection and treatment of disease, to enabling developing countries to grow and many more applications that have not yet even been explored or defined. Leaders have a responsibility to build credible trust between technology and people, for this potential to be realized.

The technology sector knows there is great power in simplicity. Let us apply the same standard of simplicity to data privacy.'

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 04:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKBERRY LTD
01/18ICYMI : The Simple Solution to the Technology Trust Crisis
PU
01/17BLACKBERRY : Googles Android Enterprise Recommended program now spotlights EMMs ..
AQ
01/16BLACKBERRY : Aweskim Technology Partner Apple, Slot on Used Phones
AQ
01/16BLACKBERRY : Aweskim Technology partners Apple, Slot on used phones
AQ
01/16APPLE : s iPhone a big priority for U.S. corporate spending in 2019
AQ
01/15BLACKBERRY : Is Proud To Be Part of the Android Enterprise Recommended Program
PU
01/15IOT OPERATING SYSTEMS : Market 2019 Detailed Global Analysis by Top Key Players ..
AQ
01/11TECH BREAK : BlackBerry has got its groove back
AQ
01/10BLACKBERRY : Radar Wins Telematics Innovation Award in 2019 IoT Breakthrough Awa..
PU
01/10BLACKBERRY : unveils BlackBerry Secure at CES conference, boosting privacy and s..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 901 M
EBIT 2019 89,1 M
Net income 2019 37,1 M
Finance 2019 1 053 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 104,82
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 4 206 M
Chart BLACKBERRY LTD
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,66 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven M. Capelli Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Barbara G. Stymiest Independent Director
Vivian Prem Watsa Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBERRY LTD4.43%4 206
AT&T7.36%222 998
CHINA MOBILE LTD.8.60%209 814
NTT DOCOMO INC6.50%88 905
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP11.83%78 158
KDDI CORP4.01%62 409
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.