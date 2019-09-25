Log in
BLACKBERRY LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of a Shareholder Investigation of BlackBerry Limited

09/25/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of BlackBerry Limited ("BlackBerry" or the "Company") (NYSE: BB) resulting from allegations that BlackBerry might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased BlackBerry securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit BlackBerry Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On September 24, 2019, BlackBerry issued a press release announcing the Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.  BlackBerry reported a net loss for the quarter and revenue that fell short of expectations.  In addition, BlackBerry cut the top end of its full-year revenue forecast.

On this news, Blackberry's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 24, 2019.

If you purchased BlackBerry securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/blackberrylimited-bb-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-184/apply/or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

