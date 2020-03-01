Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Blackham Resources Limited    BLK   AU000000BLK7

BLACKHAM RESOURCES LIMITED

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackham Resources Ltd Sales Contract with Trafigura for Wiluna Gold Concentrate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 04:45pm EST
Sales Contract with Trafigura for Wiluna Gold Concentrate

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) ("Blackham", "Seller"), and Trafigura Pte. Ltd. ("Buyer) have executed a sales contract for Trafigura to purchase Gold Concentrate from Blackham's Stage 1 Expansion project (see ASX release dated 23rd December 2019).

The contract shall be effective from the start of Blackham's gold concentrates production anticipated in Q3FY21, for a period of 3 years, and following that shall be renewed on an evergreen basis with 12 months' notice exercisable by either party. The minimum quantity to be delivered under the contract is 52,500 t of Gold Concentrate. The terms that have been agreed are aligned with the financial model that Blackham has developed for the Stage 1 Expansion Project.

Trafigura's global non-ferrous concentrate trading book, which is in excess of 10 M tonnes per annum, together with its global blending facilities which service a variety of markets render Trafigura an ideal partner for Blackham.

Blackham Executive Chairman Milan Jerkovic commented "Reaching agreement for the sale of a significant proportion of Stage 1 gold concentrate production is an important milestone for Blackham. Reaching that agreement with a global counterparty such as Trafigura provides certainty in the sale potential of the Wiluna gold concentrates. We look forward to developing a sustainable long-term operation based on the production of gold concentrates with partners that consider operational sustainability as a crucial element of conducting business."

About Trafigura:

Founded in 1993, Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world. Trafigura sources, stores, transports and delivers a range of raw materials (including oil and refined products and metals and minerals) to clients around the world. The trading business is supported by industrial and financial assets, including 49.3 percent owned global oil products storage and distribution company Puma Energy; global terminals, warehousing and logistics operator Impala Terminals; Trafigura's Mining Group; and Galena Asset Management.

The Company is owned by over 700 of its 8,000 employees who work in 80 offices in 41 countries around the world. Trafigura has achieved substantial growth over recent years, growing revenue from USD12 billion in 2003 to USD 171.5 billion in 2019. The Group has been connecting its customers to the global economy for more than two decades, growing prosperity by advancing trade.

Trafigura recently published its fifth Responsibility Report which accounts for the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The Report presents a practical perspective on how Trafigura is working independently and in collaboration with its many suppliers and counterparts to manage its ESG impacts.

To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2M76V4CV



About Blackham Resources Ltd:

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.



Source:

Blackham Resources Ltd



Contact:

Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chairman
Office: +61-8-9322-6418 

Jim Malone
Investor Relations
Mobile: +61-419-537-714

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKHAM RESOURCES LIMITED
04:45pBlackham Resources Ltd Sales Contract with Trafigura for Wiluna Gold Concent..
AW
02/28BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Half Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D
AQ
02/25BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Equity Funding Secured for Expansion and Grow..
AQ
02/21BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Exceptional High-Grades from Wiluna Sulphides..
AQ
02/11BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Wiluna Operations Update
AQ
02/02Blackham Resources Ltd Company Presentation
AW
01/22BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Wiluna High-Grade Reserve Extension Drilling ..
AQ
01/15BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
2019BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Operations Update
AQ
2019BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Appointment of Operations Director
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 42,4 M
Chart BLACKHAM RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blackham Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKHAM RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Milan Jerkovic Executive Chairman
Neil Eugene Meadows Director-Operations
Anthony Rechichi Chief Financial Officer
Greg William Fitzgerald Non-Executive Director
Anthony James Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKHAM RESOURCES LIMITED-16.67%28
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.72%36 042
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION11.57%33 929
POLYUS PAO--.--%16 781
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.10.48%13 835
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.45%13 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group