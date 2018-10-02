Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Blackham Resources Ltd    BLK   AU000000BLK7

BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (BLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/01
0.044 AUD   +4.76%
05:30aBlackham Resources Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
04:45aBlackham Resources Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
04:44aBLACKHAM RESOUR : BLK) Investor Presentation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Blackham Resources Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 05:30am CEST
Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) provides the Company's Annual Report to shareholders.

Chairman's Letter

Dear Shareholders,

During the past 12 months, your Company continued its journey to establishing itself as a profitable gold producer. A number of operating, technical, financing and corporate challenges needed to be overcome to produce a significant turnaround in the second half of the financial year. Operations were difficult in the first half of the year; however the underlying resolve of the Blackham team was demonstrated by the strong performance in the six months to June 2018. The processing plant has showed continuous improvement and valuable learnings were applied to improve mine planning. I would personally like to thank the whole Blackham team for their continued dedication and resolve to grow our Company.

I would like to acknowledge and thank our shareholders for their continued support. Shareholders represent the backbone of our Company and this was particularly evidenced by the strong level of acceptances in our renounceable rights offer completed in February. Blackham continues to work hard to reward shareholders, and commensurate with this objective, has taken steps to strengthen its Board of Directors. The diverse skills on Blackham's Board will provide sound technical and commercial guidance necessary to achieve operational excellence, define our longer-term strategy and crystallise value for our shareholders.

The upcoming financial year will see Blackham reap the benefits of the hard work performed in FY18. FY19 will include a transformation to Blackham's free-milling operations with mining of oxide and transitional material commencing at Wiluna. Your Company's ambition is to establish a rolling five-year free-milling plan and it is committed to supporting growth through exploration. In parallel, the Company will continue to work on unlocking significant value from its sulphide reserves and resources. Blackham is focussed on progressing its sulphide expansion plans to a Definitive Feasibility Study. The Expansion PFS confirmed gold production averaging 207,000ozpa is achievable on a very capital-efficient basis for a likely long mine life. The Expansion PFS provided the following key results:

- Initial Gold Production - 1.47Moz Au over initial 9 years

- Gold Production average - 207,000ozpa (first 6 yrs after expansion)

- LOM All in sustaining costs - A$1,058/oz

- Project cash flows - $571m with Initial Capex of $114m (based on A$1,600/oz gold price)

- NPV (@8%) - $360m and an IRR of 123% (based on A$1,600/oz gold price)

The Company continues to work on options to optimise and enhance the expansion plan.

I would like to thank the whole Blackham team, for their continued belief and work ethic to make Blackham a long-term success story. I look forward to witnessing the continued growth of our Company, and its people, as we strive for that next level of performance.

The regional scale and quality of our resource base is unique for a company of our size and as we deliver plans to unlock the vast geological potential, I expect shareholders will be rewarded.

To view the Annual Report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E6XR0PO4



About Blackham Resources Ltd:

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF), is an emerging gold producer focused on its Matilda Gold Project in Western Australia where mining and production is imminent. The Matilda/Wiluna Gold Operation incorporates over 1,000 square kilometres of tenements containing total JORC 2012 resources of 63Mt @ 3.2 g/t for 6.4Moz of gold. These tenements cover around 55 kilometres of strike along the Wiluna Mine Sequence and 10 kilometres of strike along the Coles Find Sequence. The Wiluna Mine and Coles Find Sequence has historically produced 4 million ounces of gold.

All the deposits are within 26 kilometres by existing haul roads of Blackhams recently acquired Gold Plant. With exploration prospects at Mt Poole, Monarch, Carroll Prior, Red Lady, Zenith, Island and Albion in the Lakeway area provides the company with excellent exploration areas for potential future projects.



Source:

Blackham Resources Ltd



Contact:

Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chairman
T: +61-8-9322-6418 

Bryan Dixon 
Managing Director
T: +61-8-9322-6418

Jim Malone
Investor Relations Manager
T: +61-419-537-714

Chantelle O'Sullivan
Media Enquiries
Citadel-MAGNUS
T: +61-8-6160-4901

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD
05:30aBlackham Resources Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
04:45aBlackham Resources Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
04:44aBLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Investor Presentation
AQ
04:10aBlackham Resources Ltd Explanation of Financial Results
AW
04:06aBLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Explanation of Financial Results
AQ
09/27BLACKHAM RESOURCES : secures $23 million for Wiluna gold project
AQ
09/25Blackham Resources Ltd $23 Million Funding Agreement
AW
09/25BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) $23 Million Funding Agreement
AQ
09/19Blackham Resources Ltd Additional Wiluna High Grade Free-Milling Mineralisat..
AW
09/19BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Additional Wiluna High Grade Free-Milling Min..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/08Blackham Resources (BKHRF) Presents At RIU Sydney Resources Round-up 2018 - S.. 
2017Blackham Resources (BKHRF) Presents At 2017 Denver Gold Forum - Slideshow 
2017Blackham Resources Limited (BKHRF) Presents At Diggers And Dealers Mining For.. 
2017BLACKHAM RESOURCES : Washed-Out And Deeply Undervalued 
2017Blackham Resources (BKHRF) Presents At 121 Mining Investment Hong Kong 2017 C.. 
Chart BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Blackham Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan Garrie Kenneth Dixon Managing Director & Executive Director
Milan Jerkovic Executive Chairman
Richard Boffey Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Rechichi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Greg William Fitzgerald Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD-41.87%38
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.51%15 991
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.40%13 005
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.94%10 759
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 405
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-23.98%7 964
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.