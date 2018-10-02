Log in
BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (BLK)

BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (BLK)
10/01
0.044 AUD   +4.76%
05:30aBlackham Resources Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
04:45aBlackham Resources Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
04:44aBLACKHAM RESOUR : BLK) Investor Presentation
AQ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Blackham Resources Ltd Investor Presentation

0
10/02/2018 | 04:45am CEST
Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

- Blackham's Matilda-Wiluna Gold Operation has 4.4Moz of historical production

- +1,100km2 of tenure & 55km of strike in Australia's biggest gold belt - the Norseman - Kalgoorlie - Wiluna belt

- Resource 96Mt @ 2.2 g/t for 6.7Moz Au(1) (58% Indicated) with all deposits < 20km from the plant

- Operational stability attained - production of 77-89koz targeted for FY2019 at AISC of A$1,250/oz-A$1,450/oz (US$940/oz-US$1,088/oz)

- Very capital efficient step-change to > 200kozpa production

- Expansion PFS highlighted - gold production avg 207okozpa, life of mine AISC A$1,058 (US$836)

- Lind Partners Investment for up to A$23m to bring balance sheet stability(2)

- Four separate large gold systems, with good mix of base load open pit & high grade underground ore sources

- Very experienced board and operational team

A COMPELLING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

- Free-milling production delivering operational cashflow

- Balance sheet significantly strengthened over last 9 months

- 1.2Moz reserves (15Mt @ 2.6g/t Au) with long mine life

- Exploration programmes ongoing to strengthen and lengthen reserves

- Outstanding long-term upside from dominant land position and 6.7Moz (96Mt @ 2.2g/t Au - 68% indicated) resource with well defined geology

- Very strong Board and management team

(1) Refer to ASX release dated 13 September 2018

(2) Refer to ASX release dated 25 September 2018

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1K15NDST



About Blackham Resources Ltd:

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF), is an emerging gold producer focused on its Matilda Gold Project in Western Australia where mining and production is imminent. The Matilda/Wiluna Gold Operation incorporates over 1,000 square kilometres of tenements containing total JORC 2012 resources of 63Mt @ 3.2 g/t for 6.4Moz of gold. These tenements cover around 55 kilometres of strike along the Wiluna Mine Sequence and 10 kilometres of strike along the Coles Find Sequence. The Wiluna Mine and Coles Find Sequence has historically produced 4 million ounces of gold.

All the deposits are within 26 kilometres by existing haul roads of Blackhams recently acquired Gold Plant. With exploration prospects at Mt Poole, Monarch, Carroll Prior, Red Lady, Zenith, Island and Albion in the Lakeway area provides the company with excellent exploration areas for potential future projects.



Source:

Blackham Resources Ltd



Contact:

Milan Jerkovic
Chairman
T: +61-8-9322-6418 

Bryan Dixon 
Managing Director
T: +61-8-9322-6418

Jim Malone
Investor Relations Manager
T: +61-419-537-714

Chantelle O'Sullivan
Media Enquiries
Citadel-MAGNUS
T: +61-8-6160-4901

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan Garrie Kenneth Dixon Managing Director & Executive Director
Milan Jerkovic Executive Chairman
Richard Boffey Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Rechichi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Greg William Fitzgerald Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD-41.87%38
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.51%15 991
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.40%13 005
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.94%10 759
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 405
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-23.98%7 964
