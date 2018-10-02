Blackham Resources Ltd Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.



COMPANY OVERVIEW



- Blackham's Matilda-Wiluna Gold Operation has 4.4Moz of historical production



- +1,100km2 of tenure & 55km of strike in Australia's biggest gold belt - the Norseman - Kalgoorlie - Wiluna belt



- Resource 96Mt @ 2.2 g/t for 6.7Moz Au(1) (58% Indicated) with all deposits < 20km from the plant



- Operational stability attained - production of 77-89koz targeted for FY2019 at AISC of A$1,250/oz-A$1,450/oz (US$940/oz-US$1,088/oz)



- Very capital efficient step-change to > 200kozpa production



- Expansion PFS highlighted - gold production avg 207okozpa, life of mine AISC A$1,058 (US$836)



- Lind Partners Investment for up to A$23m to bring balance sheet stability(2)



- Four separate large gold systems, with good mix of base load open pit & high grade underground ore sources



- Very experienced board and operational team



A COMPELLING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY



- Free-milling production delivering operational cashflow



- Balance sheet significantly strengthened over last 9 months



- 1.2Moz reserves (15Mt @ 2.6g/t Au) with long mine life



- Exploration programmes ongoing to strengthen and lengthen reserves



- Outstanding long-term upside from dominant land position and 6.7Moz (96Mt @ 2.2g/t Au - 68% indicated) resource with well defined geology



- Very strong Board and management team



(1) Refer to ASX release dated 13 September 2018



(2) Refer to ASX release dated 25 September 2018



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1K15NDST







About Blackham Resources Ltd:



Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF), is an emerging gold producer focused on its Matilda Gold Project in Western Australia where mining and production is imminent. The Matilda/Wiluna Gold Operation incorporates over 1,000 square kilometres of tenements containing total JORC 2012 resources of 63Mt @ 3.2 g/t for 6.4Moz of gold. These tenements cover around 55 kilometres of strike along the Wiluna Mine Sequence and 10 kilometres of strike along the Coles Find Sequence. The Wiluna Mine and Coles Find Sequence has historically produced 4 million ounces of gold.



All the deposits are within 26 kilometres by existing haul roads of Blackhams recently acquired Gold Plant. With exploration prospects at Mt Poole, Monarch, Carroll Prior, Red Lady, Zenith, Island and Albion in the Lakeway area provides the company with excellent exploration areas for potential future projects.





Source:



Blackham Resources Ltd





Contact:

Milan Jerkovic Chairman T: +61-8-9322-6418 Bryan Dixon Managing Director T: +61-8-9322-6418 Jim Malone Investor Relations Manager T: +61-419-537-714 Chantelle O'Sullivan Media Enquiries Citadel-MAGNUS T: +61-8-6160-4901