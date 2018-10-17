Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Blackham Resources Ltd    BLK   AU000000BLK7

BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (BLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Blackham Resources Ltd Wiluna Open Pit Mining Commences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:20am CEST
Wiluna Open Pit Mining Commences

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) (Blackham or the Company) is pleased to advise it has commenced open pit mining at Wiluna of its recently defined free milling ore. It has been 10 years since open pit mining last took place at the Wiluna Mine.

Highlights

- Wiluna open pit mining commences in free milling ore from surface

- Wiluna average ore grades higher than the Matilda ore

- In line with the mine plan adopted at the start of the year, the remaining open pits at Matilda will be mined concurrently with the Wiluna open pits for the rest of this financial year

- Processing of higher grade Wiluna ore will take place from Oct'18

- All the Wiluna open pits are located within 3kms of the plant, significantly lowering haulage costs

- Grade control and mining of free milling pits will significantly de-risk the larger sulphide pits prior to re-commissioning the sulphide circuit

Successful drilling programmes totalling 100,000m over the last 18 months have successfully delineated gold resources of 18.6Mt @ 2.52g/t for 1.50Moz. The free milling resources total 5.1Mt @ 1.43g/t for 236koz (96% indicated).

Drilling since Mar'18 has focused on targeting shallow free milling mineralisation close to plant. Generally, oxide and transitional ore in the top 60-80m has been oxidised and is free milling. Metallurgical results averaged leach recoveries on the oxide and transitional ores of 90.8% and 84.3% after 24 hours.

Wiluna open pit probable reserves as at 30 June 2017 were 669,000oz (7.7Mt @ 2.7g/t Au). Reserves for the Matilda-Wiluna Operation were last estimated as at 30 June 2017 and are currently being re-estimated.

Latest reserves for the Wiluna Open Pits are in the process of being finalised and will be published in the near future.

Recommencement of mining at the Wiluna Mine is expected to increase plant feed grade, reduce haulage costs and significantly reduces mine sequencing risks due to more mining areas. Mining of the Wiluna free milling pits will significantly reduce both geological and mining risks associated with the larger sulphide pits prior to recommissioning the Wiluna plants sulphide circuit.

To view tables and figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2842367P



About Blackham Resources Ltd:

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,100km2 tenement package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.



Source:

Blackham Resources Ltd



Contact:

Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chairman
T: +61-8-9322-6418 

Bryan Dixon 
Managing Director
T: +61-8-9322-6418

Jim Malone
Investor Relations
T: +61-419-537-714

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD
02:20aBlackham Resources Ltd Wiluna Open Pit Mining Commences
AW
02:13aBLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Wiluna Open Pit Mining Commences
AQ
10/02Blackham Resources Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
10/02Blackham Resources Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
10/02BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Investor Presentation
AQ
10/02Blackham Resources Ltd Explanation of Financial Results
AW
10/02BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Explanation of Financial Results
AQ
09/27BLACKHAM RESOURCES : secures $23 million for Wiluna gold project
AQ
09/25Blackham Resources Ltd $23 Million Funding Agreement
AW
09/25BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) $23 Million Funding Agreement
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/08Blackham Resources (BKHRF) Presents At RIU Sydney Resources Round-up 2018 - S.. 
2017Blackham Resources (BKHRF) Presents At 2017 Denver Gold Forum - Slideshow 
2017Blackham Resources Limited (BKHRF) Presents At Diggers And Dealers Mining For.. 
2017BLACKHAM RESOURCES : Washed-Out And Deeply Undervalued 
2017Blackham Resources (BKHRF) Presents At 121 Mining Investment Hong Kong 2017 C.. 
Chart BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Blackham Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan Garrie Kenneth Dixon Managing Director & Executive Director
Milan Jerkovic Executive Chairman
Richard Boffey Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Rechichi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Greg William Fitzgerald Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD-43.26%39
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-14.61%17 090
BARRICK GOLD CORP-10.73%14 548
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-12.84%10 862
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-16.28%8 742
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 555
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.