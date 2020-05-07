Blackhawk Growth Corp.: Innovita's COVID-19 Antibody Test Independently Validated by the COVID-19 Testing Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE: BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ; US-OTC: BLRZF) (the “Corporation” or “Blackhawk”), is pleased to announce that Innovita’s 2019-nCoV Ab test kit used in the detection of antibodies associated with COVID-19 has been independently validated and used in the COVID-19 Testing Project.



The use of rapid antibody tests has gained traction in monitoring the COVID-19 infection. The tests have been very useful in identifying asymptomatic individuals who have been exposed to the virus. Serology tests, like the Innovita test kit, have given insight on the transmissibility of the virus, and may be utilized as a tool to identify people who may have developed immunity.

Unfortunately, the increasing popularity and demand for rapid antibody test kits has led to a flood of inaccurate and non-validated test kits entering the market. To establish a standard for antibody test kits, the COVID-19 Testing Project ( https://covidtestingproject.org/ ), an independent group comprised of a multidisciplinary team of researchers and physicians at UCSF, UC Berkeley, Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, and Innovative Genomics Institute, embarked on a study to evaluate 10 different rapid antibody kits and two of its internal antibody testing methods. A pre-print of the study “Test performance evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 serological assays” can be found at https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.25.20074856v1.full.pdf

In the study, 12 different serology assays were tested blindly against a panel of 130 clinical samples from 80 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 108 pre-COVID-19 specimens. From the study, the Innovita antibody test demonstrated greater than 96% specificity for IgM antibodies including 100% specificity for IgG antibodies against COVID-19. In terms of specificity, it was one of the top two antibody kits evaluated by the COVID-19 Testing Project.

The FDA released new guidelines for rapid antibody/serology tests on May 4, 2020. The guidelines increased oversight to prevent the entry of numerous flawed rapid antibody tests and to ensure accuracy. The Innovita rapid antibody test kit is one of the few current serology tests listed in the US FDA register.

“This unbiased testing project solidifies the need for our Innovita test” states Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk Growth Corp. “Conducted by some of the most prestigious institutes in the United States, it showcases the effectiveness in a study that government’s and decision makers simply cannot ignore. We look forward to spreading the information in this study and delivering these needed kits around the United States.”

About the COVID-19 Project

The COVID-19 Testing Project is a multidisciplinary team of researchers and physicians at UCSF, UC Berkeley, Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, and Innovative Genomics Institute. Antibody tests for prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2 virus are urgently needed. The Project is performing head-to-head comparisons of commercially available lateral flow assays (also known as rapid serology tests) and ELISA immunoassays. Importantly, it includes an evaluation of test performance by time from symptom onset. The goal of the Project is to provide an ongoing resource for reliable tests to inform the scientific and medical community, policy makers, and the general public. More information can be found on their website here: https://covidtestingproject.org/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.