Blackhawk Makes Management Changes

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - Blackhawk Resource Corp. (CSE: BLR) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to announce that Frederick Pels has joined the board of directors. Fred is currently CEO of the Corporation. Fred's vast experience in the retail cannabis industry includes the establishment and expansion of the Green Room, and the founding of Gaia Grow Corp.

The Corporation also wishes to announce that Zula Kropivnitski will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer and succeeds Charidy Lazorko. Zula is Chartered Professional Accountant and been involved as both an officer and director for numerous private and public companies. The Corporation wishes to thank Ms. Lazorko for her contributions to the Corporation. As well, Scott Seguin has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

"I am thrilled to be coming onto the Board of Blackhawk," says Frederick Pels. "Our team is working hard to build true value for our shareholders through our investments and I look forward to updating the market with our progress over the coming quarters."

Here is some more background information on both Frederick Pels and Zula Kropivnitski:

Frederick Pels

Frederick has honed his keen entrepreneurial skills, vast background in finance, contacts throughout the business community and experience within the industry since 2013. Prior to stake-horsing the seed investment in GAIA, Frederick oversaw the establishment and expansion of the Green Room as a leader in medical cannabis supply, industry best practices and education about the cannabis industry itself. Leading by example, he plans to continue to prioritize public safety and work with all levels of government as they navigate how to regulate the growing and sale of cannabis both domestically and internationally.

Zula Kropivnitski

Zula Kropivnitski is a certified general accountant with over 10 years of practice experience, mainly with public companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges. Ms. Kropivnitski is the CFO of Gaia Grow Corp as well as Planet Mining Exploration., and former CFO of Electric Metals Inc., and Iron Tank Resources Corp., companies with a combined market capitalization approaching $80 million. She is also a former controller of African Queen Mines and Sacre-Coeur Minerals with mining interests in Africa and South America.

For further information please contact:

Fred Pels

403-991-7737

fred@greenroommed.ca

