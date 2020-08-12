BlackLine : Investor Presentation – August 2020 0 08/12/2020 | 12:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BlackLine Investor Presentation As of August 6, 2020 Safe Harbor This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance of BlackLine, Inc. ("BlackLine" or the "Company"), the calculation of certain key financial and operating metrics, capital expenditures, introduction of new solutions or products, expansion into new markets, regulatory compliance, plans for growth and future operations, technological capabilities, and ability to execute our technology and platform initiatives and strategic relationships, including our relationship with SAP, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, which are available on our website at http://investors.blackline.comand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, BlackLine does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this presentation, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, gross profit, gross margin, free cash flow, sales and marketing expense, research and development expense, general and administrative expense, loss from operations and operating margin (loss). These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Appendix to this presentation. 2 BlackLine Highlights SaaS-Based Platform Large & Growing $18.5B The Industry Recognized Strong Competitive 20% Topline Revenue Monetizing Accounting Estimated TAM1 with Leader in Financial Close Moat Across Broad Growth with 108% Dollar- & Finance Multiple Financial Close Solutions2 Customer Base Based Net Revenue Adjacencies Retention3 3 1Source: Frost and Sullivan/2018 TAM for Core Products. 2Based on Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, September 2019 3Q2 YoY Growth as of 06/30/2020. Retention rate as of 06/30/2020 Our Vision To Lead Finance & Accounting Operations Worldwide Through Strategic Finance Transformation 4 Finance Leaders Are Overwhelmed 81% 51% 1/3 81% of organizations believe their 51% of finance leaders feel increased 1/3 of accounting teams finance function is not operating at a operational responsibilities are spend a majority of their time on level necessary to transform into a stretching their role. repetitive low-value tasks. strategic role within their corporation. Source: Ventana Research, 2019 Source: EY Survey of Finance Leaders, 2016 Source: IMA, 2016 5 The Financial Close is Chaos. On a Deadline. Tax Controller Finance CFO Marketing Statement of Cash Flows External Audit Internal Audit Sales SEC Reporting Income Statement CEO Investors People Accounts Receivable Accounts Payable Equity Balance Sheet Phone Calls Dropbox Shared Drives Reporting Multiple ERPs Source Systems HRIS Finance & Technology Microsoft Excel Databases WebEx Accounting Close Checklist Email Face to Face Communication Matching Excel-based Reconciliations Slack Skype GAAP GASB ASC-606 IFRS 6 Process Variance Analysis BEAT Regulation Reconciliations Data Entry Order to Cash Paper Processes SOX FASB Procure to Pay Journal Entries Manual Workflows Paper Reconciliations Data Entry …And It's Becoming Increasingly Challenging Rising Business Global Regulatory Exponentially Growing Expectation of Accuracy Complexity Landscape Data Volume & Real-Time Data Virtual Close & Distributed SOX Compliance Unstructured Information Automation Workforces COSO Framework System Interoperability Robotics M&A BEAP Big Data Business Intelligence Globalization IFRS 17 Agile Decision-Making Transfer Pricing Agreements Disparate IT Investments 7 BlackLine Transforms the Financial Close Control Transparency Efficiency Confidence Accountability, Accuracy, Governance Visibility & Clarity Quantifiable ROI Confident Financials Efficient, Clean Audits Real-Time Access Automation Agile Decision-Making Strong Governance More informed, Quality Decision Making Greater Accuracy Standardized Workflows Virtual Collaboration Remote Audits Timely Financial Information Business Continuity Across a Optimized Finance Function Distributed Workforce 8 BlackLine's Accounting Platform Enables Strategic Finance Financial Close Accounting Intercompany Management Automation Governance Drive accountability through visibility. Reporting & Dashboards Build accuracy, control, and consistency into every process. Financial Controls & Compliance Automate the repetitive to enable higher-value work. Intelligent Automation Unify systems and data for a complete financial story. Secure integrations, ERP connectors & APIs The BlackLine Accounting Cloud 9 Large & Underpenetrated Addressable Market $321M BlackLine LTM revenue comprised of ~3,100 customers 2 10 1Source: Frost and Sullivan/2018 TAM for Core Products 2As of June 30, 2020 Our Go To Market & Customer Strategy E N T E R P R I S E M I D - M A R K E T A C C O U N T E X P A N S I O N > $ 7 5 0 M A N N U A L R E V E N U E $ 5 0 M - 7 5 0 M A N N U A L R E V E N U E ~ 1 Y E A R A F T E R I N I T I A L S A L E Global Sales Deployment BlackLine Direct Sales BlackLine Account Management SAP Reseller through SolEx Partner Ecosystem (Channel, SIs, BPOs, ERP, Consulting) Global Customer Team Value Professional Customer Success Digital Support Community Transformation Architects Services Management Specialists (AIT) Strength Across Geographies, Sectors & Sizes C O N SU M E R A N D R E T A I L T E C H N O L O G Y I N D U ST R I A L A N D E N E R G Y H E A L T H C A R E SE R V I C E S F I N A N C I A L SE R V I C E S 12 Competitive Landscape T H E C O M P E T I T I O N Status Quo VS Point Solutions & Market Pioneer  Deep Account Domain Knowledge ERPs  SaaS-Based Platform  ERP Agnostic FCCS & ARCS Highly Scalable & Configurable OTHER ERP NO CORE VENDORS OFFERING 13 ERPs Provide A Lot of Functionality Order/Revenue Corporate Management Performance Management Customer Budget & Service Planning PROCUREMENT CONSOLIDATION ERP Human Expense Resources Management FINANCIAL BUSINESS REPORTING INTELLIGENCE Finance Controls &Payroll Automation Treasury 14 "Best of Breed" Provides Superior Solutions 15 BlackLine is a Recognized Industry Leader Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions Recognized as a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant 4 Years in a Row Recognized as a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant 4 Years in a Row ABILITY TO EXECUTE 2019 21, October of As Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, Gartner, 2018 & 2019 COMPLETENESS OF VISION 16 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management Solutions, Gartner, 2017. Magic Quadrant for Financial Corporate Performance Management Solutions, Gartner, 2016 Strong & Passionate Management Team Therese Tucker Mark Partin Founder and Chief Chief Financial Officer Executive Officer Pete Hirsch Tammy Coley Chief Technology Officer Chief Transformation Officer Max Solonski Karole Morgan-Prager Chief Security Officer Chief Legal and Administrative Officer Andres Botero Patrick Villanova Chief Marketing Officer Chief Accounting Officer 17 Marc Huffman President & Chief Operating Officer Karen Flathers Chief Customer Officer Susan Otto Chief People Officer Driving Sustainable Revenue Growth 18 Growth Levers 1 Strategic Partner to Office of CFO & Controller Deliver customer success by leading our customers on their accounting and finance transformations 2 3 4 5 SAP Customer Partner International SolEx Expansion Ecosystem Expansion Invest in joint enablement Drive adoption of new Extend and strengthen Grow existing footprint to drive alignment across solutions, entities, and our ERP, BPO, channel across North America, SAP's global go-to-market users across our 3,100+ and consulting Europe, and Asia Pacific teams enterprise and mid- partnerships and leverage partners for market customers ROW distribution 19 Strategic Partner to Office of the CFO & Controller Our goal is to be a strategic partner who leads our customers on their financial transformation journeys Integrated into Business Process S T R A T E G I C C O L L A B O R A T I V E P R E F E R R E D Ideas on How to Improve Best Product Reasonably Priced T R A N S A C T I O N A L 20 BlackLine's SAP TAM with SolEx ~1,300 ~3,000 EMEA ~9,000 SAP Customers > $1B 21 North America ~700 APJ ~4,000 Rest of World *No Direct BL Presence BlackLine Use Case for SAP S/4HANA Transition Clear benefits to adding BlackLine before or during transition to S/4HANA Enables a More Successful Move to S/4HANA Centralize, standardize, and validate financial data and processes

Maintain control and manage changes to charts of accounts and finance structures

Save time and free up valuable resources

Automate manual tasks to enable FTEs to focus on S/4HANA initiative Modernize the financial close rather than migrate traditional manual processes into an SAP S/4HANA environment

Clear open items prior to cut over

Increase ROI for the broader project with an early and rapid win

Reduce business complexity 22 Customer Expansion in Action U S E R S Mid-Market Customer Financial Services Company Current ACV of ~$130K 140 $140,000 120 $120,000 100 $100,000 80 $80,000 E R S U S 60 $60,000 40 $40,000 20 $20,000 0 $0 Y0 Y1 Y2 Y3 Y4 Y5 Y6 Y7 Y8 Y9 ACV Users Enterprise Customer Global Industrials Company Current ACV of ~$800K 900 $900,000 800 $800,000 700 $700,000 600 $600,000 500 $500,000 400 $400,000 300 $300,000 200 $200,000 100 $100,000 0 $0 Y0 Y1 Y2 Y3 Y4 Y5 Y6 Y7 Y8 Y9 ACV Users 23 Strategic Product Installed Base Opportunity T R A N S A C T I O NS M A R TI N T E R C O M P A N Y M A T C H I N GC L O S EH U B target candidates to add 2,800+ ~800 1,600+ Customers who are Portion of this opportunity currently captured 21% 4% 1% As of September 2019 Investor Day. Data based on the number of customers who have purchased these products as of June 30, 2019. Partner Ecosystem R E S E L L E R P A R T N E R S G L O B A L A L L I A N C E S R E G I O N A L P A R T N E R S S O L U T I O N P A R T N E R S B P O P A R T N E R S 25 Represents a sample of BlackLine's partner ecosystem. Continued International Expansion Looking Ahead North America Los Angeles New York Vancouver EMEA Chicago Dallas London Paris Frankfurt Netherlands South Africa Sweden Switzerland F O C U S : Continue to penetrate existing markets

Add distribution to top markets by leveraging partners APJ Sydney Melbourne Singapore Hong Kong Tokyo Key Metrics & Financials 27 Financial Highlights 20% 108% 82% 13% Q2'20 Revenue Growth1 Q2'20 Dollar-Based Net Revenue Retention Rate Q2'20 Non-GAAP Gross Margin Q2'20 Non-GAAP Operating Margin High Growth Compelling High Gross Demonstrated Subscription Model Expansion Model Margins Operating Leverage Strong secular tailwinds, early High predictability from successful 94% SaaS recurring revenue Operating leverage driving profitability stages in a large market, new land and expand strategy customers and expansion within existing customer base 28 1YOY growth as of June 30, 2020. See appendix for GAAP financial measures and reconciliations. Highly Visible Subscription Growth Model Total Revenue $M $321 $289 26% Y/Y Growth $228 $176 $124 Subscription & Support Revenue $M $272 $300 23% $217 Y/Y $167 Growth $118 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 2Q20 Services Revenue $21 $M $17 79% Y/Y Growth $9 $10 $4 $6 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 2Q20 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 2Q20 29 2017-20 Revenue under ASC 606. All prior periods are under ASC 605 Standard. Consistent Customer and User Growth Customers Users '000s 3,024 3,138 268 277 2,631 223 2,208 197 1,758 167 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 2Q20 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 2Q20 30 Strong Renewal Rate Driving Overall Retention Rate Dollar-Based Revenue Renewal Rate Dollar-Based Net Revenue Retention Rate 116% 112% 108% 110% 108% 98% 97% 97% 98% 97% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 Dollar-based revenue renewal rate for each period is calculated by dividing (a) the total actual annualized subscription and support revenue of customer contracts renewed for a given period by (b) the total annualized subscription and support revenue up for renewal of customer contracts expiring in the same period. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate is calculated as the implied monthly subscription and support revenue at the end of a period for the base set of customers from which the company generated subscription revenue in the year prior to 31 the calculation, divided by the implied monthly subscription and support revenue one year prior to the date of calculation for that same customer base. This calculation does not reflect implied monthly subscription and support revenue for new customers added during the one-year period but does include the effect of customers who terminated during the period. High Gross Margins and Expanding Operating Leverage Non-GAAP Gross Margin Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as % of Revenue 84% 84% 85% 87% 87% 91% 80% 80% 17% 77% 75% 82% 83% 83% 81% 81% 16% 17% 16% 16% 16% 58% 13% 12% 13% 12% 51% 51% 48% 47% 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 2Q20 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 2Q20 Subscription Gross Margin Total Gross Margin S&M R&D G&A 32 2017-20 are under ASC 606. All prior periods are under ASC 605 Standard. See appendix for GAAP financial measures and reconciliations. Demonstrated Improvement in Profitability & Cash Flow Non-GAAP Net Income Margin1 Free Cash Flow Margin 10%7% 7% 8% 1% 2% 2% -1% -13% -8% 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 2Q20 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTM 2Q20 33 2017-20 are under ASC 606. All prior periods are under ASC 605 Standard. Free cash flow defined as cash flows from operating activities less capex. 1See appendix for GAAP financial measures and reconciliations. 2017-19 values have been adjusted for the non-cash, income tax revision. Target Operating Model % of Revenue FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Target Model Services Revenue 5% 4% 4% 5% 5% 6% 6% - 10% Gross Margin1 82% 81% 81% 81% 82% 83% ~80% S&M1 48% 61% 58% 51% 51% 48% 40% - 45% R&D1 17% 21% 16% 13% 12% 13% 10% - 12% G&A1 17% 20% 17% 16% 17% 16% 7% - 9% Operating Margin1 0% (21)% (10)% 1% 2% 6% 20%+ 34 2017-19 are under ASC 606. All prior periods are under ASC 605 Standard. 1Represents a Non-GAAP metric. See appendix for GAAP financial measures and reconciliations. Appendix 35 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS AND DEFINITIONS NON-GAAP REVENUE, NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT, AND FREE CASH FLOW ($000'S) Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Non-GAAP Revenues GAAP Revenues $51,284 $55,454 $58,734 $62,316 $64,129 $69,664 $74,925 $80,258 $82,598 $83,272 $83,607 $123,123 $175,603 $227,788 $288,976 Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue - - - - - - - - - - - 716 - - - Total Non-GAAP Revenues $51,284 $55,454 $58,734 $62,316 $64,129 $69,664 $74,925 $80,258 $82,598 $83,272 $83,607 $123,839 $175,603 $227,788 $288,976 Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP Gross Profit $39,678 $43,588 $45,217 $48,431 $50,511 $54,720 $59,633 $65,137 $66,533 $66,529 $60,878 $92,912 $134,218 $176,914 $230,001 Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue - - - - - - - - - - - 716 - - - Amortization of Developed Technology 1,715 1,708 1,721 1,719 1,711 1,712 1,199 175 175 176 6,139 6,368 6,847 6,863 4,797 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 838 682 869 876 888 1,159 1,431 1,336 1,323 1,706 466 715 1,149 3,265 4,814 Total Non-GAAP Gross Profit $42,231 $45,978 $47,807 $51,026 $53,110 $57,591 $62,263 $66,648 $68,031 $68,411 $67,483 $100,711 $142,214 $187,042 $239,612 Free Cash Flow Cash flows from operating activities $1,822 $4,681 $4,814 $4,823 $3,026 $8,620 $9,854 $8,224 $8,517 $9,617 $1,006 ($4,808) $6,424 $16,140 $29,724 Capitalized software development costs (1,653) (1,460) (1,527) (1,035) (1,232) (1,367) (1,152) (1,309) (2,289) (2,705) (2,273) (3,270) (4,624) (5,675) (5,060) Purchase of property and equipment (1,634) (2,062) (892) (1,696) (1,103) (886) (1,472) (1,171) (1,152) (1,072) (10,094) (1,724) (4,002) (6,284) (4,632) Financed purchases of property and equipment - - - - - (145) (169) (113) (169) (56) - - - - (427) Purchases of intangible assets - - - - - - - - - (2,333) - - - - - Free Cash Flow ($1,465) $1,159 $2,395 $2,092 $691 $ 6,222 $ 7,061 $ 5,631 $ 4,907 $ 3,451 ($11,361) ($9,802) ($2,202) $4,181 $19,605 "ACQUISITION" DEFINITION We operated as BlackLine Systems, Inc., which we refer to as the "Predecessor," from 2001 until September 2013. On September 3, 2013, BlackLine, Inc., which we refer to as the "Successor," acquired BlackLine Systems, Inc. in connection with an investment by Silver Lake Sumeru and Iconiq, which we refer to as the "Acquisition." The Successor was created for the sole purpose of acquiring the Predecessor and had no prior operations. We refer to Silver Lake Sumeru and Iconiq collectively as our "Investors" and, in connection with the Acquisition, our Investors obtained a controlling interest in us. The Acquisition resulted in a new basis of accounting and was accounted for as a business combination. 2016 GAAP revenues were adjusted for the impact of purchase accounting resulting from the Runbook Acquisition on August 31, 2016. The purchase accounting adjustments for the quarters ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2018 related to the Runbook Acquisition were not meaningful and were thus not presented. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) ($000'S) Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations GAAP Loss from Operations ($7,560) ($8,831) ($5,021) ($8,424) ($9,323) ($5,978) ($7,861) ($4,737) ($7,337) ($3,326) ($34,812) ($33,934) ($30,409) ($29,836) ($27,899) Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue - - - - - - - - - - - 716 - - - Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets 3,323 3,312 3,305 3,083 3,077 3,079 2,566 1,543 1,543 1,622 12,092 12,505 13,310 13,023 10,265 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 3,974 5,393 5,340 6,188 6,452 8,012 10,141 9,447 9,456 12,616 5,497 6,526 16,044 20,895 34,052 Change in Fair of Contingent Consideration 112 78 97 163 (9) 193 129 (267) 145 (221) 41 371 628 450 46 Legal Settlement Gain - - - - - - (380) - - - - - - - (380) Acquisition-Related Costs - - - - - - - - - - - 1,582 - - - Secondary offering costs - - - - - - - - - - - - 809 - - Shelf offering costs 177 224 - - 212 - - - - - - - 818 401 212 Total Non-GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations $26 $176 $3,721 $1,010 $409 $5,306 $4,595 $5,986 $3,807 $10,691 ($17,182) ($12,234) $1,200 $4,933 $16,296 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to BlackLine Net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine1 ($7,252) ($8,553) ($4,766) ($8,143) ($8,781) ($5,362) ($9,206) ($9,186) ($12,843) ($8,332) ($24,734) ($39,159) ($33,408) ($28,714) ($32,535) Provision for (benefit from) Income Taxes (125) (65) (137) (213) - (18) 53 55 (16) (72) (13,934) (6,956) (511) (540) 90 Secondary offering costs - - - - - - - - - - - - 809 - - Shelf offering costs 177 224 - - 212 - - - - - - - 818 401 212 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 3,974 5,393 5,340 6,188 6,452 8,012 10,141 9,447 9,456 12,616 5,497 6,526 16,044 20,895 34,052 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - - - - - - 2,923 5,487 5,532 5,584 - - - - 8,410 Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets 3,323 3,312 3,305 3,083 3,077 3,079 2,566 1,543 1,543 1,622 12,092 12,505 13,310 13,023 10,265 Accretion of Debt Discount - - - - - - - - - - 228 1,303 - - - Accretion of Warrant Discount - - - - - - - - - - 276 754 - - - Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue - - - - - - - - - - - 716 - - - Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration 112 78 97 163 (9) 193 129 (267) 145 (221) 41 371 628 450 46 Change in Fair Value of Common Stock Warrant Liability - - - - - - - - - - 420 5,880 3,490 - - Acquisition-Related Costs - - - - - - - - - - - 1,582 - - - Legal Settlement Gains - - - - - - (380) - - - - - - - (380) Adjustment to redeemable non-controlling interest - - - - - 54 839 940 2,201 719 - - - - 1,833 Total Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to BlackLine $209 $389 $3,839 $1,078 $951 $5,958 $7,065 $8,019 $6,018 $11,916 ($20,114) ($16,478) $1,180 $5,515 $21,993 12017-Q3 2019 net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine has been adjusted for the non-cash, income tax revision. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS NON-GAAP S&M, NON-GAAP R&D, NON-GAAP G&A ($000'S) Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense $29,227 $32,150 $31,709 $35,722 $35,848 $37,192 $41,848 $43,949 $44,785 $41,826 $56,546 $77,810 $103,967 $128,808 $158,837 Amortization of Intangible Assets 969 966 987 965 968 968 968 968 969 968 3,487 3,605 3,872 3,887 3,872 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 1,437 2,308 2,182 2,747 2,994 3,558 4,522 4,315 4,393 5,577 2,418 2,490 10,811 8,674 15,389 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense $26,821 $28,876 $28,540 $32,010 $31,886 $32,666 $36,358 $38,666 $39,423 $35,281 $50,641 $71,715 $89,284 $116,247 $139,576 GAAP Research and Development Expense $6,929 $7,811 $7,261 $8,753 $10,307 $10,829 $11,558 $10,312 $11,747 $11,847 $18,216 $21,125 $23,874 $30,754 $43,006 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 429 675 651 815 944 1,235 1,452 1,098 1,229 1,735 588 809 767 2,570 4,729 Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense $6,500 $7,136 $6,610 $7,938 $9,363 $9,594 $10,106 $9,214 $10,518 $10,112 $17,628 $20,316 $23,107 $28,184 $38,277 GAAP General and Administrative Expense $11,082 $12,458 $11,268 $12,380 $13,679 $12,677 $14,088 $15,613 $17,338 $16,182 $20,928 $27,911 $36,786 $47,188 $56,057 Amortization of Intangible Assets 639 638 597 399 398 399 399 400 399 478 2,466 2,532 2,591 2,273 1,596 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 1,270 1,728 1,638 1,750 1,626 2,060 2,736 2,698 2,511 3,598 2,025 2,512 3,317 6,386 9,120 Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration 112 78 97 163 (9) 193 129 (267) 145 (221) 41 371 628 450 46 Legal Settlement Gains - - - - - - (380) - - - - - - - (380) Acquisition Related Costs - - - - - - - - - - - 1,582 - - - Secondary offering Costs - - - - - - - - - - - - 809 - - Shelf offering Costs 177 224 - - 212 - - - - - - - 818 401 212 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense $8,884 $9,790 $8,936 $10,068 $11,452 $10,025 $11,204 $12,782 $14,283 $12,327 $16,396 $20,914 $28,623 $37,678 $45,463 Attachments Original document

