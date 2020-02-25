Log in
BLACKLINE, INC.

(BL)
BlackLine : Investor Presentation – February 2020

02/25/2020 | 06:14pm EST

BlackLine

Investor Presentation

As of February 13, 2020

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance of BlackLine, Inc. ("BlackLine" or the "Company"), the calculation of certain key financial and operating metrics, capital expenditures, introduction of new solutions or products, expansion into new markets, regulatory compliance, plans for growth and future operations, technological capabilities, and ability to execute our technology and platform initiatives and strategic relationships, including our relationship with SAP, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, which are available on our website at http://investors.blackline.comand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, BlackLine does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this presentation, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, gross profit, gross margin, free cash flow, sales and marketing expense, research and development expense, general and administrative expense, loss from operations and operating margin (loss). These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Appendix to this presentation.

2

BlackLine Highlights

SaaS-Based Platform

Large & Growing $18.5B

The Industry Recognized

Strong Competitive

29% Topline Revenue

Monetizing Accounting

Estimated TAM1 with

Leader in Financial Close

Moat Across Broad

Growth with 110% Dollar-

& Finance

Multiple Financial Close

Solutions2

Customer Base

Based Net Revenue

Adjacencies

Retention3

3

1Source: Frost and Sullivan/2018 TAM for Core Products.

2Based on Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, September 2019

3Q4 YoY Growth as of 12/31/2019. Retention rate as of 12/31/2019

Our Vision

To Lead Finance & Accounting Operations Worldwide Through Strategic Finance Transformation

4

Finance Leaders Are Overwhelmed

81% 51% 1/3

81% of organizations believe their

51% of finance leaders feel increased

1/3 of accounting teams

finance function is not operating at a

operational responsibilities are

spend a majority of their time on

level necessary to transform into a

stretching their role.

repetitive low-value tasks.

strategic role within their corporation.

Source: Ventana Research, 2019

Source: EY Survey of Finance Leaders, 2016

Source: IMA, 2016

5

The Financial Close is Chaos. On a Deadline.

Tax

Controller

Finance

CFO

Marketing

Statement of Cash Flows

External Audit

Internal Audit

Sales

SEC Reporting

Income Statement

CEO

Investors

People

Accounts Receivable

Accounts Payable

Equity

Balance Sheet

Phone Calls

Dropbox

Shared Drives

Reporting

Multiple ERPs

Source Systems

HRIS

Finance &

Technology

Microsoft Excel

Databases

WebEx

Accounting

Close Checklist

Email

Face to Face

Communication

Matching

Excel-based Reconciliations

Slack

Skype

GAAP

GASB

ASC-606

IFRS

6

Process

Variance Analysis

BEAT

Regulation

Reconciliations

Data Entry

Order to Cash

Paper Processes

SOX

FASB

Procure to Pay

Journal Entries

Manual Workflows

Paper Reconciliations

Data Entry

…And It's Becoming Increasingly Challenging

Rising Business

Global Regulatory

Exponentially Growing

Expectation of Accuracy

Complexity

Landscape

Data Volume

& Real-Time Data

M&A

SOX Compliance

Unstructured Information

Automation

Globalization

COSO Framework

System Interoperability

Robotics

Transfer Pricing Agreements

BEAP

Big Data

Business Intelligence

Disparate IT Investments

IFRS 17

Agile Decision-Making

7

BlackLine Transforms the Financial Close

Control

Transparency

Efficiency

Confidence

Accountability, Accuracy, Governance

Visibility & Clarity

Quantifiable ROI

Confident Financials

Efficient, Clean Audits

Real-Time Access

Automation

Agile Decision-Making

Strong Governance

More informed, Quality Decision Making

Greater Accuracy

Standardized Workflows

Timely Financial Information

Optimized Finance Function

8

BlackLine's Accounting Platform Enables Strategic Finance

Account

Transaction

Task

Compliance

Reconciliation

Matching

Management

Accurate and effective account

Match and reconcile millions of

Visibility and control for any

Elevated Control

reconciliation process

transactions in minutes

accounting checklist

in the Cloud

Journal

Variance

Intercompany

Smart

Entry

Analysis

Hub

Close

Centralize, manage and

Continuously monitor for risk with

Centralize and streamline end-to-

Simplify, standardize & automate

automate journal entries

automated fluctuation analysis

end intercompany accounting

your financial close in SAP

9 R U L E S & B U S I N E S S L O G I C

A N A L Y S I S & R E P O R T S

T E M P L A T E S

W O R K F L O W

Large & Underpenetrated Addressable Market

10 1Source: Frost and Sullivan/2018 TAM for Core Products 2As of December 31, 2019

Our Go To Market & Customer Strategy

E N T E R P R I S E

M I D - M A R K E T

A C C O U N T E X P A N S I O N

> $ 7 5 0 M A N N U A L R E V E N U E

$ 5 0 M - 7 5 0 M A N N U A L R E V E N U E

~ 1 Y E A R A F T E R I N I T I A L S A L E

Global Sales Deployment

BlackLine Direct Sales

BlackLine Account Management

SAP Reseller through SolEx

Partner Ecosystem (Channel, SIs, BPOs, ERP, Consulting)

Global

Customer

Team

Value

Professional

Customer Success

Digital

Transformation

Support

Community

Architects

Services

Management

Specialists (AIT)

Strength Across Geographies, Sectors & Sizes

C O N S U M E R A N D R E T A I L

T E C H N O L O G Y

I N D U S T R I A L A N D E N E R G Y

H E A L T H C A R E

S E R V I C E S

F I N A N C I A L S E R V I C E S

12

Competitive Landscape

T H E C O M P E T I T I O N

Status Quo

VS

Point Solutions

&

  • Market Pioneer

Deep Account Domain Knowledge

ERPs

SaaS-Based Platform

ERP Agnostic

FCCS & ARCS

  • Highly Scalable & Configurable

OTHER ERP

NO CORE

VENDORS

OFFERING

13

ERPs Provide A Lot of Functionality

Order/Revenue Corporate

Management Performance

Management

Customer

Budget &

Service

Planning

PROCUREMENT

CONSOLIDATION

ERP

Human

Expense

Resources

Management

FINANCIAL

BUSINESS

REPORTING

INTELLIGENCE

Finance

Controls &Payroll

Automation

Treasury

14

"Best of Breed" Provides Superior Solutions

15

BlackLine is a Recognized Industry Leader

Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions

Recognized as a Leader

in a Gartner Magic Quadrant

4 Years in a Row

Recognized as a Leader

in a Gartner Magic Quadrant

4 Years in a Row

ABILITY TO EXECUTE

2019 21, October of As

Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, Gartner, 2018 & 2019

COMPLETENESS OF VISION

16

Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management Solutions, Gartner, 2017.

Magic Quadrant for Financial Corporate Performance Management Solutions, Gartner, 2016

Strong & Passionate Management Team

Therese Tucker

Mark Partin

Marc Huffman

Founder and Chief

Chief Financial Officer

President & Chief

Executive Officer

Operating Officer

Pete Hirsch

Mario Spanicciati

Tammy Coley

Chief Technology Officer

Chief Strategy Officer

Chief Transformation

Officer

Max Solonski

Karen Flathers

Patrick Villanova

Chief Security Officer

Chief Customer Officer

Chief Accounting Officer

Andres Botero

Karole Morgan-Prager

Susan Otto

Chief Marketing Officer

Chief Legal and

Chief People Officer

Administrative Officer

17

Driving Sustainable

Revenue Growth

18

Growth Levers

1

2

3

4

5

Strategic Partner

SAP

Customer

Partner

International

to CFO

SolEx

Expansion

Ecosystem

Expansion

Deliver customer success

Invest in joint enablement

Drive adoption of new

Extend and strengthen

Grow existing footprint

by leading our customers

to drive alignment across

solutions, entities, and

our ERP, BPO, channel

across North America,

on their accounting and

SAP's global go-to-market

users across our 3,000+

and consulting

Europe, and Asia Pacific

finance transformations

teams

enterprise and mid-

partnerships

and leverage partners for

market customers

ROW distribution

19

Strategic Partner to the CFO

Our goal is to be a strategic partner who leads our customers on their financial transformation journeys

Integrated into

Business Process

S T R A T E G I C

Ideas on How

to Improve

C O L L A B O R A T I V E

Best

Product

P R E F E R R E D

Reasonably

Priced

T R A N S A C T I O N A L

20

BlackLine's SAP TAM with SolEx

~1,300

~3,000

EMEA

~9,000

SAP Customers > $1B

21

North America

~700

APJ

~4,000

Rest of World

*No Direct BL Presence

BlackLine Use Case for SAP Cloud Transition

Clear benefits to adding BlackLine before or during transition to S/4 HANA

Enables a More Successful S/4HANA Upgrade

Clear open items (in SAP OIM) to prevent a technical

Automate manual tasks to enable FTEs to focus on

failure on upgrade

S/4HANA initiative

Reduce business complexity

Identify risk and analyze trends ahead of go-live

Maintain integrity and standardization throughout

Simplify validation of financial data before, during and

transition

after cutover

Recognize immediate time savings and ROI

Migrate processes toward "desired state" versus

"current state"

22

Customer Expansion in Action

U S E R S

Mid-Market Customer

Financial Services Company Current ACV of ~$130K

140

$140,000

120

$120,000

100

$100,000

80

$80,000

E R S

U S

60

$60,000

40

$40,000

20

$20,000

0

$0

Y0

Y1

Y2

Y3

Y4

Y5

Y6

Y7

Y8

Y9

ACV

Users

Enterprise Customer

Global Industrials Company Current ACV of ~$800K

900

$900,000

800

$800,000

700

$700,000

600

$600,000

500

$500,000

400

$400,000

300

$300,000

200

$200,000

100

$100,000

0

$0

Y0

Y1

Y2

Y3

Y4

Y5

Y6

Y7

Y8

Y9

ACV

Users

23

Strategic Product Installed Base Opportunity

T R A N S A C T I O NS M A R TI N T E R C O M P A N Y

M A T C H I N GC L O S EH U B

target candidates to add

2,800+ ~800 1,600+

Customers who are

Portion of this opportunity currently captured

21% 4% 1%

As of September 2019 Investor Day. Data based on the number of customers who have purchased these products as of June 30, 2019.

Partner Ecosystem

R E S E L L E R P A R T N E R S

G L O B A L A L L I A N C E S

R E G I O N A L P A R T N E R S

S O L U T I O N P A R T N E R S

B P O P A R T N E R S

25 Represents a sample of BlackLine's partner ecosystem.

Continued International Expansion

Looking Ahead

North America

Los Angeles

New York

Vancouver

Chicago

Dallas

F O C U S :

EMEA

London

Paris

Frankfurt

Netherlands

South Africa

APJ

Sydney

Melbourne

  • Continue to penetrate existing markets
  • Add distribution to top markets by leveraging partners

Singapore

Hong Kong

Tokyo

Key Metrics & Financials

27

Financial Highlights

29%

110%

83%

7%

Q4'19 Revenue Growth1

Q4'19 Dollar-Based Net Revenue Retention Rate

Q4'19 Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Q4'19 Non-GAAP Operating Margin

High Growth

Compelling

High Gross

Demonstrated

Subscription Model

Expansion Model

Margins

Operating Leverage

Strong secular tailwinds, early

High predictability from successful

93% SaaS recurring revenue

Operating leverage driving profitability

stages in a large market, new

land and expand strategy

customers and expansion within

existing customer base

28 1YOY growth as of December 31, 2019. See appendix for GAAP financial measures and reconciliations.

Highly Visible Subscription Growth Model

Total Revenue

$M

$289

27%

Y/Y

Growth

$228

$176

$124

$84

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

29 2017-18 & LTM'19 Revenue under ASC 606. All prior periods are under ASC 605 Standard.

Subscription & Support Revenue

$M

$272

25%

$217

Y/Y

$167

Growth

$118

$80

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Services Revenue

$17

$M

59%

$10

Y/Y

$9

Growth

$6

$4

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Consistent Customer and User Growth

Customers

Users

'000s

3,024

268

2,631

223

2,208

197

1,758

167

1,338

129

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

30

Strong Renewal Rate Driving Overall Retention Rate

Dollar-Based Revenue Renewal Rate

Dollar-Based Net Revenue Retention Rate

120%

116%

112%

110%

108%

98%

98%

97%

97%

98%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dollar-based revenue renewal rate for each period is calculated by dividing (a) the total actual annualized subscription and support revenue of customer contracts renewed for a given period by (b) the total annualized subscription and support revenue up for renewal of customer contracts expiring in the same period. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate is calculated as the implied monthly subscription and support revenue at the end of a period for the base set of customers from which the company generated subscription revenue in the year prior to

31 the calculation, divided by the implied monthly subscription and support revenue one year prior to the date of calculation for that same customer base. This calculation does not reflect implied monthly subscription and support revenue for new customers added during the one-year period but does include the effect of customers who terminated during the period.

High Gross Margins and Expanding Operating Leverage

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as % of Revenue

101%

84%

84%

84%

85%

87%

20%

91%

80%

80%

17%

77%

82%

83%

21%

81%

81%

81%

16%

16%

17%

16%

61%

58%

13%

12%

13%

51%

51%

48%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Subscription Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

S&M

R&D

G&A

32 2017-19 are under ASC 606. All prior periods are under ASC 605 Standard. See appendix for GAAP financial measures and reconciliations.

Demonstrated Improvement in Profitability & Cash Flow

Non-GAAP Net Income Margin1

Free Cash Flow Margin

8%

7%

1%

2%

2%

-1%

-8%

-13%

-14%

-24%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

33 2017-19 are under ASC 606. All prior periods are under ASC 605 Standard. Free cash flow defined as cash flows from operating activities less capex. 1See appendix for GAAP financial measures and reconciliations. 2017-19 values have been adjusted for the non-cash, income tax revision..

Target Operating Model

% of Revenue

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Target Model

Services Revenue

5%

4%

4%

5%

5%

6%

6% - 10%

Gross Margin1

82%

81%

81%

81%

82%

83%

~80%

S&M1

48%

61%

58%

51%

51%

48%

40%

- 45%

R&D1

17%

21%

16%

13%

12%

13%

10%

- 12%

G&A1

17%

20%

17%

16%

17%

16%

7%

- 9%

Operating Margin1

0%

(21)%

(10)%

1%

2%

6%

20%+

34 2017-19 are under ASC 606. All prior periods are under ASC 605 Standard.

1Represents a Non-GAAP metric. See appendix for GAAP financial measures and reconciliations.

Appendix

35

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS AND DEFINITIONS NON-GAAP REVENUE, NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT, AND FREE CASH FLOW ($000'S)

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Non-GAAP Revenues

GAAP Revenues

$51,284

$55,454

$58,734

$62,316

$64,129

$69,664

$74,925

$80,258

$83,607

$123,123

$175,603

$227,788

$288,976

Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

716

-

-

-

Total Non-GAAP Revenues

$51,284

$55,454

$58,734

$62,316

$64,129

$69,664

$74,925

$80,258

$83,607

$123,839

$175,603

$227,788

$288,976

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

GAAP Gross Profit

$ 39,678

$ 43,588

$ 45,217

$ 48,431

$ 50,511

$ 54,720

$ 59,633

$ 65,137

$60,878

$92,912

$134,218

$176,914

$230,001

Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

716

-

-

-

Amortization of Developed Technology

1,715

1,708

1,721

1,719

1,711

1,712

1,199

175

6,139

6,368

6,847

6,863

4,797

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

838

682

869

876

888

1,159

1,431

1,336

466

715

1,149

3,265

4,814

Total Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$42,231

$45,978

$47,807

$51,026

$53,110

57,591

62,263

66,648

$67,483

$100,711

$142,214

$187,042

$239,612

Free Cash Flow

Cash flows from operating activities

$ 1,822

$ 4,681

$ 4,814

$ 4,823

$ 3,026

$ 8,620

$

9,854

$

8,224

$1,006

($4,808)

$6,424

$16,140

$

29,724

Capitalized software development costs

(1,653)

(1,460)

(1,527)

(1,035)

(1,232)

(1,367)

(1,152)

(1,309)

(2,273)

(3,270)

(4,624)

(5,675)

(5,060)

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,634)

(2,062)

(892)

(1,696)

(1,103)

(886)

(1,472)

(1,171)

(10,094)

(1,724)

(4,002)

(6,284)

(4,632)

Financed purchases of property and equipment

-

-

-

-

-

(145)

(169)

(113)

-

-

-

-

(427)

Free Cash Flow

($1,465)

$1,159

$2,395

$2,092

$691

$ 6,222

$

7,061

$

5,631

($11,361)

($9,802)

($2,202)

$4,181

$19,605

"ACQUISITION" DEFINITION

We operated as BlackLine Systems, Inc., which we refer to as the "Predecessor," from 2001 until September 2013. On September 3, 2013, BlackLine, Inc., which we refer to as the "Successor," acquired BlackLine Systems, Inc. in connection with an investment by Silver Lake Sumeru and Iconiq, which we refer to as the "Acquisition." The Successor was created for the sole purpose of acquiring the Predecessor and had no prior operations. We refer to Silver Lake Sumeru and Iconiq collectively as our "Investors" and, in connection with the Acquisition, our Investors obtained a controlling interest in us. The Acquisition resulted in a new basis of accounting and was accounted for as a business combination.

2016 GAAP revenues were adjusted for the impact of purchase accounting resulting from the Runbook Acquisition on August 31, 2016. The purchase accounting adjustments for the quarters ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2018 related to the Runbook Acquisition were not meaningful and were thus not presented.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) ($000'S)

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations

GAAP Loss from Operations

$ (7,560)

$ (8,831)

$ (5,021)

$ (8,424)

$ (9,323)

$

(5,978)

$

(7,861)

$

(4,737)

($34,812)

($33,934)

($30,409)

$

(29,836)

$

(27,899)

Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

716

-

-

-

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

3,323

3,312

3,305

3,083

3,077

3,079

2,566

1,543

12,092

12,505

13,310

13,023

10,265

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

3,974

5,393

5,340

6,188

6,452

8,012

10,141

9,447

5,497

6,526

16,044

20,895

34,052

Change in Fair of Contingent Consideration

112

78

97

163

(9)

193

129

(267)

41

371

628

450

46

Legal Settlement Gain

-

-

-

-

-

-

(380)

-

-

-

-

-

(380)

Acquisition-Related Costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,582

-

-

-

Compensation costs for payments to stock option holders in association with the Acquisition

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Secondary offering costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

809

-

-

Shelf offering costs

177

224

-

-

212

-

-

-

-

-

818

401

212

Total Non-GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations

$26

$176

$3,721

$1,010

$409

$

5,306

$

4,595

$

5,986

($17,182)

($12,234)

$1,200

$4,933

$16,296

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to BlackLine

Net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine1

$ (7,252)

$ (8,553)

$ (4,766)

$ (8,143)

$ (8,781)

$

(5,362)

$

(9,206)

$

(9,186)

($24,734) ($39,159) ($33,408) ($28,714)

($32,535)

Provision for (benefit from) Income Taxes

(125)

(65)

(137)

(213)

-

(18)

$

53

$

55

(13,934)

(6,956)

(511)

(540)

90

Secondary offering costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

809

-

-

Shelf offering costs

177

224

-

-

212

-

-

-

-

-

818

401

212

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

3,974

5,393

5,340

6,188

6,452

8,012

10,141

9,447

5,497

6,526

16,044

20,895

34,052

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,923

5,487

-

-

-

-

8,410

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

3,323

3,312

3,305

3,083

3,077

3,079

2,566

1,543

12,092

12,505

13,310

13,023

10,265

Accretion of Debt Discount

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

228

1,303

-

-

-

Accretion of Warrant Discount

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

276

754

-

-

-

Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

716

-

-

-

Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration

112

78

97

163

(9)

193

129

(267)

41

371

628

450

46

Change in Fair Value of Common Stock Warrant Liability

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

420

5,880

3,490

-

-

Acquisition-Related Costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,582

-

-

-

Legal Settlenent Gains

-

-

-

-

-

-

(380)

-

-

-

-

-

(380)

Adjustment to redeemable non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

54

839

940

-

-

-

-

1,833

Total Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to BlackLine

$ 209

$389

$3,839

$1,078

$ 951

$

5,958

$

7,065

$

8,019

($20,114)

($16,478)

$1,180

$5,515

$21,993

12017-Q3 2019 net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine has been adjusted for the non-cash, income tax revision.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS NON-GAAP S&M, NON-GAAP R&D, NON-GAAP G&A ($000'S)

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense

$ 29,227

$ 32,150

$ 31,709

$ 35,722

$ 35,848

$

37,192

$

41,848

$

43,949

$56,546

$77,810

$103,967

$ 128,808

$ 158,837

Amortization of Intangible Assets

969

966

987

965

968

968

968

968

3,487

3,605

3,872

3,887

3,872

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

1,437

2,308

2,182

2,747

2,994

3,558

4,522

4,315

2,418

2,490

10,811

8,674

15,389

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense

$26,821

$28,876

$28,540

$32,010

$31,886

$

32,666

$

36,358

$

38,666

$50,641

$71,715

$89,284

$116,247

$139,576

GAAP Research and Development Expense

$ 6,929

$ 7,811

$ 7,261

$ 8,753

$ 10,307

$

10,829

$

11,558

$

10,312

$18,216

$21,125

$23,874

$30,754

$43,006

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

429

675

651

815

944

$

1,235

$

1,452

$

1,098

588

809

767

2,570

4,729

Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

$6,500

$7,136

$6,610

$7,938

$9,363

$

9,594

$

10,106

$

9,214

$17,628

$20,316

$23,107

$28,184

$38,277

GAAP General and Administrative Expense

$ 11,082

$ 12,458

$ 11,268

$ 12,380

$ 13,679

$

12,677

$

14,088

$

15,613

$20,928

$27,911

$36,786

$47,188

$56,057

Amortization of Intangible Assets

639

638

597

399

398

399

399

400

2,466

2,532

2,591

2,273

1,596

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

1,270

1,728

1,638

1,750

1,626

2,060

2,736

2,698

2,025

2,512

3,317

6,386

9,120

Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration

112

78

97

163

(9)

193

129

(267)

41

371

628

450

46

Legal Settlement Gains

-

-

-

-

-

-

(380)

-

-

-

-

-

(380)

Acquisition Related Costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,582

-

-

-

Secondary offering Costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

809

-

-

Shelf offering Costs

177

224

-

-

212

-

-

-

-

-

818

401

212

Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

$8,884

$9,790

$8,936

$10,068

$11,452

$

10,025

$

11,204

$

12,782

$16,396

$20,914

$28,623

$37,678

$45,463

Disclaimer

Blackline Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 23:13:10 UTC
