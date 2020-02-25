BlackLine : Investor Presentation – February 2020

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance of BlackLine, Inc. ("BlackLine" or the "Company"), the calculation of certain key financial and operating metrics, capital expenditures, introduction of new solutions or products, expansion into new markets, regulatory compliance, plans for growth and future operations, technological capabilities, and ability to execute our technology and platform initiatives and strategic relationships, including our relationship with SAP, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.
Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, which are available on our website at http://investors.blackline.comand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, BlackLine does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this presentation, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.
In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, gross profit, gross margin, free cash flow, sales and marketing expense, research and development expense, general and administrative expense, loss from operations and operating margin (loss). These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Appendix to this presentation.
2
BlackLine Highlights
SaaS-Based Platform
Large & Growing $18.5B
The Industry Recognized
Strong Competitive
29% Topline Revenue
Monetizing Accounting
Estimated TAM1 with
Leader in Financial Close
Moat Across Broad
Growth with 110% Dollar-
& Finance
Multiple Financial Close
Solutions2
Customer Base
Based Net Revenue
Adjacencies
Retention3
3
1Source: Frost and Sullivan/2018 TAM for Core Products.
2Based on Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, September 2019
3Q4 YoY Growth as of 12/31/2019. Retention rate as of 12/31/2019
Our Vision
To Lead Finance & Accounting Operations Worldwide Through Strategic Finance Transformation
Dollar-based revenue renewal rate for each period is calculated by dividing (a) the total actual annualized subscription and support revenue of customer contracts renewed for a given period by (b) the total annualized subscription and support revenue up for renewal of customer contracts expiring in the same period. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate is calculated as the implied monthly subscription and support revenue at the end of a period for the base set of customers from which the company generated subscription revenue in the year prior to
31 the calculation, divided by the implied monthly subscription and support revenue one year prior to the date of calculation for that same customer base. This calculation does not reflect implied monthly subscription and support revenue for new customers added during the one-year period but does include the effect of customers who terminated during the period.
High Gross Margins and Expanding Operating Leverage
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as % of Revenue
101%
84%
84%
84%
85%
87%
20%
91%
80%
80%
17%
77%
82%
83%
21%
81%
81%
81%
16%
16%
17%
16%
61%
58%
13%
12%
13%
51%
51%
48%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Subscription Gross Margin
Total Gross Margin
S&M
R&D
G&A
32 2017-19 are under ASC 606. All prior periods are under ASC 605 Standard. See appendix for GAAP financial measures and reconciliations.
Demonstrated Improvement in Profitability & Cash Flow
Non-GAAP Net Income Margin1
Free Cash Flow Margin
8%
7%
1%
2%
2%
-1%
-8%
-13%
-14%
-24%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
33 2017-19 are under ASC 606. All prior periods are under ASC 605 Standard. Free cash flow defined as cash flows from operating activities less capex. 1See appendix for GAAP financial measures and reconciliations. 2017-19 values have been adjusted for the non-cash, income tax revision..
Target Operating Model
% of Revenue
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Target Model
Services Revenue
5%
4%
4%
5%
5%
6%
6% - 10%
Gross Margin1
82%
81%
81%
81%
82%
83%
~80%
S&M1
48%
61%
58%
51%
51%
48%
40%
- 45%
R&D1
17%
21%
16%
13%
12%
13%
10%
- 12%
G&A1
17%
20%
17%
16%
17%
16%
7%
- 9%
Operating Margin1
0%
(21)%
(10)%
1%
2%
6%
20%+
34 2017-19 are under ASC 606. All prior periods are under ASC 605 Standard.
1Represents a Non-GAAP metric. See appendix for GAAP financial measures and reconciliations.
Appendix
35
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS AND DEFINITIONS NON-GAAP REVENUE, NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT, AND FREE CASH FLOW ($000'S)
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Non-GAAP Revenues
GAAP Revenues
$51,284
$55,454
$58,734
$62,316
$64,129
$69,664
$74,925
$80,258
$83,607
$123,123
$175,603
$227,788
$288,976
Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
716
-
-
-
Total Non-GAAP Revenues
$51,284
$55,454
$58,734
$62,316
$64,129
$69,664
$74,925
$80,258
$83,607
$123,839
$175,603
$227,788
$288,976
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
GAAP Gross Profit
$ 39,678
$ 43,588
$ 45,217
$ 48,431
$ 50,511
$ 54,720
$ 59,633
$ 65,137
$60,878
$92,912
$134,218
$176,914
$230,001
Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
716
-
-
-
Amortization of Developed Technology
1,715
1,708
1,721
1,719
1,711
1,712
1,199
175
6,139
6,368
6,847
6,863
4,797
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
838
682
869
876
888
1,159
1,431
1,336
466
715
1,149
3,265
4,814
Total Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$42,231
$45,978
$47,807
$51,026
$53,110
57,591
62,263
66,648
$67,483
$100,711
$142,214
$187,042
$239,612
Free Cash Flow
Cash flows from operating activities
$ 1,822
$ 4,681
$ 4,814
$ 4,823
$ 3,026
$ 8,620
$
9,854
$
8,224
$1,006
($4,808)
$6,424
$16,140
$
29,724
Capitalized software development costs
(1,653)
(1,460)
(1,527)
(1,035)
(1,232)
(1,367)
(1,152)
(1,309)
(2,273)
(3,270)
(4,624)
(5,675)
(5,060)
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,634)
(2,062)
(892)
(1,696)
(1,103)
(886)
(1,472)
(1,171)
(10,094)
(1,724)
(4,002)
(6,284)
(4,632)
Financed purchases of property and equipment
-
-
-
-
-
(145)
(169)
(113)
-
-
-
-
(427)
Free Cash Flow
($1,465)
$1,159
$2,395
$2,092
$691
$ 6,222
$
7,061
$
5,631
($11,361)
($9,802)
($2,202)
$4,181
$19,605
"ACQUISITION" DEFINITION
We operated as BlackLine Systems, Inc., which we refer to as the "Predecessor," from 2001 until September 2013. On September 3, 2013, BlackLine, Inc., which we refer to as the "Successor," acquired BlackLine Systems, Inc. in connection with an investment by Silver Lake Sumeru and Iconiq, which we refer to as the "Acquisition." The Successor was created for the sole purpose of acquiring the Predecessor and had no prior operations. We refer to Silver Lake Sumeru and Iconiq collectively as our "Investors" and, in connection with the Acquisition, our Investors obtained a controlling interest in us. The Acquisition resulted in a new basis of accounting and was accounted for as a business combination.
2016 GAAP revenues were adjusted for the impact of purchase accounting resulting from the Runbook Acquisition on August 31, 2016. The purchase accounting adjustments for the quarters ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2018 related to the Runbook Acquisition were not meaningful and were thus not presented.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) ($000'S)
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations
GAAP Loss from Operations
$ (7,560)
$ (8,831)
$ (5,021)
$ (8,424)
$ (9,323)
$
(5,978)
$
(7,861)
$
(4,737)
($34,812)
($33,934)
($30,409)
$
(29,836)
$
(27,899)
Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
716
-
-
-
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
3,323
3,312
3,305
3,083
3,077
3,079
2,566
1,543
12,092
12,505
13,310
13,023
10,265
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
3,974
5,393
5,340
6,188
6,452
8,012
10,141
9,447
5,497
6,526
16,044
20,895
34,052
Change in Fair of Contingent Consideration
112
78
97
163
(9)
193
129
(267)
41
371
628
450
46
Legal Settlement Gain
-
-
-
-
-
-
(380)
-
-
-
-
-
(380)
Acquisition-Related Costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,582
-
-
-
Compensation costs for payments to stock option holders in association with the Acquisition
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Secondary offering costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
809
-
-
Shelf offering costs
177
224
-
-
212
-
-
-
-
-
818
401
212
Total Non-GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations
$26
$176
$3,721
$1,010
$409
$
5,306
$
4,595
$
5,986
($17,182)
($12,234)
$1,200
$4,933
$16,296
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to BlackLine
Net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine1
$ (7,252)
$ (8,553)
$ (4,766)
$ (8,143)
$ (8,781)
$
(5,362)
$
(9,206)
$
(9,186)
($24,734) ($39,159) ($33,408) ($28,714)
($32,535)
Provision for (benefit from) Income Taxes
(125)
(65)
(137)
(213)
-
(18)
$
53
$
55
(13,934)
(6,956)
(511)
(540)
90
Secondary offering costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
809
-
-
Shelf offering costs
177
224
-
-
212
-
-
-
-
-
818
401
212
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
3,974
5,393
5,340
6,188
6,452
8,012
10,141
9,447
5,497
6,526
16,044
20,895
34,052
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,923
5,487
-
-
-
-
8,410
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
3,323
3,312
3,305
3,083
3,077
3,079
2,566
1,543
12,092
12,505
13,310
13,023
10,265
Accretion of Debt Discount
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
228
1,303
-
-
-
Accretion of Warrant Discount
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
276
754
-
-
-
Purchase Accounting Adjustment to Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
716
-
-
-
Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration
112
78
97
163
(9)
193
129
(267)
41
371
628
450
46
Change in Fair Value of Common Stock Warrant Liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
420
5,880
3,490
-
-
Acquisition-Related Costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,582
-
-
-
Legal Settlenent Gains
-
-
-
-
-
-
(380)
-
-
-
-
-
(380)
Adjustment to redeemable non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
54
839
940
-
-
-
-
1,833
Total Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to BlackLine
$ 209
$389
$3,839
$1,078
$ 951
$
5,958
$
7,065
$
8,019
($20,114)
($16,478)
$1,180
$5,515
$21,993
12017-Q3 2019 net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine has been adjusted for the non-cash, income tax revision.
Blackline Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 23:13:10 UTC