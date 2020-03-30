Log in
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

(BLN)
Blackline Safety : AGM and the Impact of COVID-19

03/30/2020 | 10:27am EDT

Blackline Safety Corp. ("Blackline" or the "Company") (TSXV: BLN) announces that due to recently announced restrictions and recommendations regarding public meetings and social distancing measures as a result of COVID-19, shareholders and other guests are strongly encouraged not to attend Blackline's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") currently scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Calgary time).

Given concerns related to COVID-19, we encourage shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting and remind them that proxy voting instructions are included in the Notice of Meeting and Management Informational Circular and Proxy Statement provided to them in connection with the Meeting. To date, approximately 62.7% of Blackline’s outstanding common shares have been voted for the matters proposed to be considered at the Meeting.

Due to COVID-19 public health restrictions and recommendations, Blackline may be required to restrict access to the Meeting on a first come basis to limit the number of attendees in accordance with social distancing measures. Any shareholder who still plans to attend the Meeting must comply with the Company’s COVID-19 visitor requirements, including signing a letter of confirmation that they have not travelled outside the province of Alberta, have not been in contact with anyone who has recently travelled outside the province or has symptoms of COVID-19. Additional restrictions may be added to the Company’s COVID-19 visitor requirements based on the changing nature of public health advisories.

The Company will only conduct the formal business of the Meeting. There will not be a follow-up corporate presentation nor question period provided by the Chair of the Board.

Blackline intends to host an open house at a convenient time when the international COVID-19 crisis has subsided, allowing shareholders to meet the teams, see its new G7 EXO area gas monitor and tour its headquarters and manufacturing facility.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2020
