BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.

(BLN)
04/06 02:23:52 pm
4.3 CAD   +1.18%
02:43pBLACKLINE SAFETY : Announces Stock Option Grant
BU
03/30BLACKLINE SAFETY : AGM and the Impact of COVID-19
BU
03/26BLACKLINE SAFETY : Q1 Revenue Grows 43% Quarter-Over-Quarter To $8.9M
BU
Blackline Safety : Announces Stock Option Grant

04/06/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSXV: BLN) today announced that 874,000 stock options were granted on April 6, 2019 to directors, officers and employees of the company. The options were assigned an exercise price of $4.25 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approval. These options are granted under Blackline's stock option plan as part of its annual compensation package.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 38,7 M
EBIT 2020 -12,7 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 5,93x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,22x
Capitalization 230 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,25  CAD
Last Close Price 4,79  CAD
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 93,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 82,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Cody Z. Slater Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Meyers Chief Operating Officer
Shane Grennan Chief Financial Officer
Brendon Cook Chief Technology Officer
Michael F. Hayduk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP.-31.45%146
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.59%36 815
ALLEGION PLC-32.52%8 521
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.59%6 642
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-40.29%4 288
ADT INC.-47.41%3 326
