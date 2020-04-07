Blackline Safety : Partners With STANLEY Security to Enhance 24/7 Monitoring Across Europe

Combined with STANLEY Security’s emergency response management, Blackline Safety is the world’s only connected gas detection vendor to deliver live 24/7 monitoring to clients around the world

Blackline Safety (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, is pleased to announce it has partnered with STANLEY Security, a division of STANLEY Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), to provide 24/7 monitoring and emergency response management to Blackline customers in the United Kingdom and Europe. Beginning this month in the UK and throughout Europe by the end of 2020, Blackline’s partnership with STANLEY Security will centralize Blackline’s monitoring and emergency response functions to streamline and enhance customer service and quality even further.

“Developing connected safety solutions for companies across the globe, Blackline Safety is a leader in employee safety monitoring in itself,” said Richard Solly, Director of Monitoring Security – Europe for STANLEY Security. “We are honored to join them in their life-saving mission as an extension of their safety operations team. Our global presence and years of experience will only support Blackline’s top-of-the-line safety technology and services.”

“When a safety incident happens, every second is critically important to saving a worker’s life,” said Inna Rabkin, Director of Global Safety Operations at Blackline Safety. “We are committed to ensuring our customers make it home safe at the end of every day, and we recognize that same commitment in STANLEY Security. We are proud to partner with an organization that shares our drive to maintain the highest level of safety monitoring and emergency response for our customers throughout Europe.”

As a division of STANLEY Black & Decker, STANLEY Security is part of one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive providers of tools and security products with expansive personal safety and monitoring solutions. With more than 12,000 employees globally, STANLEY Black & Decker has the experience and resources to provide industry-leading monitoring services that protect workers all across the world.

Blackline Safety Europe and STANLEY Security both hold BS 8484:2016 accreditation — a key differentiator for Blackline, the only manufacturer of gas detectors to achieve this standard. BS 8484:2016, set by the British Standards Institution (BSI), is the latest criteria for lone worker safety devices and services, requiring increased reporting and tighter emergency response time. This shared accreditation will reinforce the seamless transition of 24/7 monitoring services and ensure zero impact to services currently provided to Blackline customers. STANLEY Security has also established a continuous training program for its employees across Europe to remain current on Blackline’s emergency response protocols, products and features.

Blackline will transition all safety monitoring services in the UK, Netherlands and Belgium to STANLEY Security this month. Blackline will continue to transition monitoring services in other countries in Europe throughout 2020. In total, STANLEY Security will provide monitoring and emergency response management to Blackline customers in 10 countries. STANLEY Security will additionally act as backup support for Blackline’s Calgary-based Safety Operations Center, increasing protection of the company’s North American customers.

To learn more about Blackline’s 24/7 live monitoring services, visit blacklinesafety.com/live-monitoring.

About STANLEY Security: STANLEY Security, a division of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), is a provider of integrated security solutions defining the future of the security industry. STANLEY delivers a comprehensive suite of security products, software and integrated systems with a strong emphasis on service. STANLEY is powered by a culture of continuous innovation, providing revolutionary technology and unmatched customer service to commercial, institutional and industrial businesses and organizations. We focus on complete customer transparency and operational excellence in the five customer touchpoints: account management, installation, service, monitoring and billing. STANLEY takes pride in our signature approach to doing business – offering global resources, with a local touch. As one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive security providers, we’re protecting what’s important to you by designing, installing, servicing and monitoring an extensive array of products and solutions that span the entire security spectrum:

Intrusion Detection

Fire Alarms & Monitoring

Access Control Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Systems Integration

Personal Safety and Security Response

Patient Safety Solutions

Standards Development & Strategic Planning

Software Support, Consultation and Integration

System Design, Installation, Service and Monitoring

www.stanleysecurity.com, (855) 5-STANLEY

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

