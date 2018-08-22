Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock    BLK

BLACKROCK (BLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

At T. Rowe Price, top Tesla funds offer split views

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 01:29am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sales and service center is shown in Costa Mesa, California

BOSTON (Reuters) - With a volatile chief executive and a potential breakthrough product starting production, Tesla Inc is a challenging stock to hold.

Just ask the managers of two well-known T. Rowe Price Inc funds who came to opposite conclusions about the carmaker during the second quarter, recent commentaries show, even before Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk started tweeting about taking the carmaker private.

The split opinion matters because the enthusiasm of top investors will determine how much money Musk would need to raise.

T. Rowe Price of Baltimore remained Tesla's third-largest investor with about 12 million shares at June 30, down 24 percent from the prior quarter.

A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.

Among other top holders, Baillie Gifford & Co and BlackRock Inc raised their stakes during the quarter by 3 and 7 percent respectively, filings show, while Fidelity funds as a group cut Tesla by 21 percent to 11.2 million shares.

Fidelity and BlackRock spokespeople declined to comment. A Baillie Gifford representative did not immediately comment.

Managers of the T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund wrote in a June 30 semiannual report that in regards to Tesla, "We trimmed our position significantly as the stock rose, feeling that the risk/return trade-off had grown less attractive at higher valuation levels."

The fund, led by Joshua Spencer, held 505,283 Tesla shares at the end of June, disclosures show, less than a sixth of the 3,192,850 shares held at the end of March, the biggest recent sale among funds tracked by Thomson Reuters Eikon. At Dec. 31 it had 2,250,300 Tesla shares.

Tesla has risen and fallen in Spencer's holdings before, which he has termed an "on-again, off-again relationship."

Tesla shares finished June at $342.95, up 29 percent from the end of the March. They closed Tuesday at $321.90, up 4 percent.

While Spencer's fund was selling Tesla, its second-largest buyer in the second quarter was T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund. It had 1,298,653 Tesla shares at June 30, up from 821,953 at March 31, disclosures show.

In a quarterly review as of June 30, managers led by Larry Puglia wrote they added shares "as we were encouraged by the company's announcement of incremental progress toward its Model 3 production target."

"The company also reaffirmed its guidance of achieving positive earnings and cash flow in the second half of 2018 and reiterated that an additional capital raise would not be necessary to fuel operations through the end of the year," they wrote.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Ross Kerber
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK -0.13% 474.93 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP 0.44% 116.21 Delayed Quote.10.26%
TESLA 4.36% 321.9 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK
01:29aAt T. Rowe Price, top Tesla funds offer split views
RE
08/21UCB : S.A. - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc
AQ
08/21EMCOR : EME) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN
AQ
08/21BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETF..
AQ
08/20MAXIMUS : MMS) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank
AQ
08/18TEJON RANCH : Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus
AQ
08/17UCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc
AQ
08/17BLACKROCK : closes transaction to sell minority interest in DSP BlackRock to The..
AQ
08/16BLACKROCK : Sells 99,317 Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd.
AQ
08/15BlackRock Among Investors Hit By Turkey Turmoil
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Analyzing Oaktree Specialty Lending's Results For Fiscal Q3 2018 (Includes In.. 
08/18Homemade Apple Dividends Are 100 Times Bigger Than The 'Real' Dividends 
08/17Interview With Phil Goldstein And Andrew Dakos Of Bulldog Investors, Part 1 
08/15ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT : A Compelling Risk Adjusted Buy With An Attra.. 
08/15BLACKROCK AMONG INVESTORS HURT BY TU : Wsj 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 689 M
EBIT 2018 5 850 M
Net income 2018 4 461 M
Finance 2018 5 925 M
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 17,24
P/E ratio 2019 15,80
EV / Sales 2018 4,75x
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
Capitalization 75 667 M
Chart BLACKROCK
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 585 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK-7.70%75 667
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.56%51 687
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.96%32 235
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.82%24 608
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-16.69%19 786
FRANKLIN RESOURCES-24.49%17 245
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.