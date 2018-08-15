Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock    BLK

BLACKROCK (BLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/15 05:28:23 pm
468.345 USD   -1.86%
04:38pBlackRock Among Investors Hit By Turkey Turmoil
DJ
08/10BLACKROCK : Announces Change to iShares Commodities Lineup
BU
08/09JPMorgan's ETF Business Is Finally Catching Up to Goldman
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BlackRock Among Investors Hit By Turkey Turmoil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 04:38pm CEST

By Laurence Fletcher

Asset management giant BlackRock Inc., a star bond trader at Barclays PLC and a major hedge fund are among the investors nursing losses from Turkey's violent market trading in recent days.

The Turkish lira's falls on Friday and Monday, which were among the largest moves in any currency in recent years, and spikes in the country's borrowing costs, caught several major investors wrong-footed.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager and the largest foreign holder of Turkish government bonds, had been running outsize positions in Turkey in some of its actively managed funds when the crisis hit.

The firm's $5.8 billion Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Fund, for instance, has fallen 7.1% this month through Tuesday, according to FactSet. The fund had a 7.6% exposure to Turkish government bonds at the end of July -- including a 5.5% weighting in the lira-denominated bonds -- compared with the benchmark's 5% weighting, said a person familiar with the matter.

The fund also had a larger-than-benchmark position in the lira itself. While BlackRock partially reduced this before the worst of the selloff last week, this still contributed to losses, the person said. The fund also was hit by bullish bets on wider emerging markets.

The firm's $3.5 billion Emerging Markets Bond Fund, which invests in dollar-denominated bonds, is down 3% this month. It had a 4.4% allocation to Turkey at the end of July, above the benchmark's 3.5%.

In a call with investors on Tuesday, head of emerging-markets fixed-income Sergio Trigo Paz said he saw a 60% chance of a partial de-escalation of Turkey's problems, a 20% chance of a full policy U-turn by the Turkish government, and a 20% chance of an escalation in sanctions, leading to further contagion in emerging markets, the person said.

After Monday's fall, the Turkish lira has recovered somewhat the past two trading days, rising more than 6% at one point Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for BlackRock declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Tolga Kirbay, a star trader of Turkish assets recently hired by Barclays from BNP Paribas SA, had run up a loss of as much as roughly $20 million on his book, said a person familiar with the situation. However, that has been balanced by hedges elsewhere in the credit business, and the bank hasn't suffered any significant losses in its business overall, the person said.

Hedge fund firm H2O Asset Management, which runs $27.4 billion in assets, was also caught with positions in Turkey as the crisis unfolded, according to an update sent to clients on Tuesday and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The firm's Allegro fund, which specializes in trading currencies and bonds, is down 12.6% this month.

H2O said in the note that it increased its holdings of Turkish government bonds and the lira at the end of July and early this month. It said it expects the volatility of recent days to subside and said "a decisive domestic policy reaction is unavoidable."

H2O didn't respond to a request for comment.

The losses come after a violent period for Turkey's markets, driven by U.S. sanctions and concern over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox economic policies, coupled with a strengthening dollar and higher U.S. interest rates.

The lira has tumbled 20% this month, while yields on Turkey's lira-denominated two-year bonds have jumped to 30.8% as of Wednesday from 19.8% at the end of July and 13.8% at the end of April.

Among other investors to suffer is HSBC Global Asset Management's Emerging Markets Debt fund, which is down 5.5% drop this month, taking losses this year to 12.5%. The fund was running a 7.7% exposure to Turkey at the end of June, according to an investor update.

Earlier this month Nishant Upadhyay, who oversees more than $18 billion in assets as head of emerging-market debt, told The Wall Street Journal that he couldn't "sleep easy" holding positions in Turkey but added that "the bar for us to give up on Turkey would be fairly high" because of the high yields on its bonds.

HSBC declined to comment and declined to make Mr. Upadhyay available.

Asset manager GMO LLC also took a hit on some holdings. It held positions in Turkish stocks such as Koc Holding, which is down nearly by half in dollar terms this year, and Turkiye Garanti Bank, which is down 65% this year, according to FactSet.

The fund has been bullish on emerging-market value stocks in general, a position it is sticking with, says Ben Inker, GMO's head of asset allocation.

"Part of investing in emerging markets is understanding that idiosyncratic challenges hit different countries at different times, often creating interesting investment opportunities," he said in a statement to the Journal.

Christopher Whittall contributed to this article.

Write to Laurence Fletcher at laurence.fletcher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS -2.14% 179.72 Delayed Quote.-9.42%
BLACKROCK -1.97% 467.64 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
HSBC HOLDINGS -1.09% 707 Delayed Quote.-6.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK
04:38pBlackRock Among Investors Hit By Turkey Turmoil
DJ
08/10BLACKROCK : Announces Change to iShares Commodities Lineup
BU
08/10DIGIMARC : DMRC) CEO Bruce L. Davis Sells 455 Shares
AQ
08/09JPMorgan's ETF Business Is Finally Catching Up to Goldman
DJ
08/08Bank of Stockton Sells 573 Shares of Accenture Plc
AQ
08/06POLAR CAPITAL : to base top risk officer, four others in Paris after Brexit - CE..
RE
08/03WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Leads Parade of Apple Winners -- WSJ
DJ
08/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Leads Parade of Apple Winners
DJ
08/02TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Paycom Software and BlackRock
AC
08/01BLACKROCK : Completes Acquisition of Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13BLACKROCK AND TOYOTA : 2 Global Powerhouses 
08/12Tracking Dan Loeb's Third Point Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/10BlackRock plans to close, liquidate iShares commodities optimized trust 
08/08Intesa Sanpaolo Is Ready To Take Off 
08/03Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 689 M
EBIT 2018 5 850 M
Net income 2018 4 461 M
Finance 2018 5 925 M
Yield 2018 2,50%
P/E ratio 2018 17,30
P/E ratio 2019 15,86
EV / Sales 2018 4,78x
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
Capitalization 76 143 M
Chart BLACKROCK
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 586 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK-7.11%76 143
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.37%50 137
STATE STREET CORPORATION-14.07%31 435
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.41%24 514
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-18.18%19 706
FRANKLIN RESOURCES-25.57%16 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.